24 fighters are moments away from taking the scale for the most anticipated card of the year. UFC 229 will take place tomorrow, October 6th, from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Current undefeated UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov will look to defend his belt for the first time in the main event against fan-favorite and former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor. The card is projected to break possible UFC records, seeing the potential to make somewhere between two to three million pay-per-view buys.
The early morning UFC 229 weigh-ins will take place today, October 5th, at 12:00pm in the east and 9:00am in the west. Ceremonial weigh-ins will begin later this evening at 8:00pm ET (5:00pm PT). Stay here tuned to MMASucka for the latest and newest mixed martial arts coverage including our live results for UFC 229.
Main Card, PPV (10:00pm ET / 7:00pm PT)
- Khabib Nurmagomedov (155) vs. Conor McGregor
- Tony Ferguson (155) vs. Anthony Pettis
- Ovince Saint Preux (205.5) vs. Dominick Reyes (204.5)
- Derrick Lewis (265.5) vs. Alexander Volkov
- Michelle Waterson (115) vs. Felice Herrig (115.5)
Preliminary Card, FS1 (8:00pm ET / 5:00pm PT)
- Sergio Pettis (125) vs. Jussier Formiga (125.5)
- Vicente Luque (170.5) vs. Jalin Turner (169.5)
- Aspen Ladd vs. Tonya Evinger (136)
- Scott Holtzman (155.5) vs. Alan Patrick (155.5)
Early Preliminary Card, UFC Fight Pass (6:30pm ET / 3:30pm PT)
- Lina Lansberg (135.5) vs. Yana Kunitskaya (134.5)
- Gray Maynard (156) vs. Nik Lentz (156)
- Ryan LaFlare (171) vs. Tony Martin (171)
