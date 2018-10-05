NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 20: Lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov faces-off with Conor McGregor during the UFC 229 Press Conference at Radio City Music Hall on September 20, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Steven Ryan/Getty Images)

24 fighters are moments away from taking the scale for the most anticipated card of the year. UFC 229 will take place tomorrow, October 6th, from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Current undefeated UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov will look to defend his belt for the first time in the main event against fan-favorite and former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor. The card is projected to break possible UFC records, seeing the potential to make somewhere between two to three million pay-per-view buys.

The early morning UFC 229 weigh-ins will take place today, October 5th, at 12:00pm in the east and 9:00am in the west. Ceremonial weigh-ins will begin later this evening at 8:00pm ET (5:00pm PT). Stay here tuned to MMASucka for the latest and newest mixed martial arts coverage including our live results for UFC 229.

Main Card, PPV (10:00pm ET / 7:00pm PT)

Khabib Nurmagomedov (155) vs. Conor McGregor

(155) vs. Conor McGregor Tony Ferguson (155) vs. Anthony Pettis

(155) vs. Anthony Pettis Ovince Saint Preux (205.5) vs. Dominick Reyes (204.5)

(205.5) vs. (204.5) Derrick Lewis (265.5) vs. Alexander Volkov

(265.5) vs. Alexander Volkov Michelle Waterson (115) vs. Felice Herrig (115.5)

Preliminary Card, FS1 (8:00pm ET / 5:00pm PT)

Sergio Pettis (125) vs. Jussier Formiga (125.5)

(125) vs. (125.5) Vicente Luque (170.5) vs. Jalin Turner (169.5)

(170.5) vs. (169.5) Aspen Ladd vs. Tonya Evinger (136)

(136) Scott Holtzman (155.5) vs. Alan Patrick (155.5)

Early Preliminary Card, UFC Fight Pass (6:30pm ET / 3:30pm PT)

Lina Lansberg (135.5) vs. Yana Kunitskaya (134.5)

(135.5) vs. (134.5) Gray Maynard (156) vs. Nik Lentz (156)

(156) vs. (156) Ryan LaFlare (171) vs. Tony Martin (171)

