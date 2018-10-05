Share on Facebook

24 fighters are moments away from taking the scale for the most anticipated card of the year. UFC 229 will take place tomorrow, October 6th, from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Current undefeated UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov will look to defend his belt for the first time in the main event against fan-favorite and former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor. The card is projected to break possible UFC records, seeing the potential to make somewhere between two to three million pay-per-view buys.

The early morning UFC 229 weigh-ins will take place today, October 5th, at 12:00pm in the east and 9:00am in the west. Ceremonial weigh-ins will begin later this evening at 8:00pm ET (5:00pm PT). Stay here tuned to MMASucka for the latest and newest mixed martial arts coverage including our live results for UFC 229.

Main Card, PPV (10:00pm ET / 7:00pm PT)

  • Khabib Nurmagomedov (155) vs. Conor McGregor
  • Tony Ferguson (155) vs. Anthony Pettis
  • Ovince Saint Preux (205.5) vs. Dominick Reyes (204.5)
  • Derrick Lewis (265.5) vs. Alexander Volkov
  • Michelle Waterson (115) vs. Felice Herrig (115.5)

Preliminary Card, FS1 (8:00pm ET / 5:00pm PT)

  • Sergio Pettis (125) vs. Jussier Formiga (125.5)
  • Vicente Luque (170.5) vs. Jalin Turner (169.5)
  • Aspen Ladd vs. Tonya Evinger (136)
  • Scott Holtzman (155.5) vs. Alan Patrick (155.5)

Early Preliminary Card, UFC Fight Pass (6:30pm ET / 3:30pm PT)

  • Lina Lansberg (135.5) vs. Yana Kunitskaya (134.5)
  • Gray Maynard (156) vs. Nik Lentz (156)
  • Ryan LaFlare (171) vs. Tony Martin (171)

