Las Vegas , United States – 5 October 2018; Conor McGregor, right, and Khabib Nurmagomedov are kept apart by UFC President Dana White after weighing in for UFC 229 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, United States. (Photo By Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

The biggest fight in UFC history is finally here. Live from Las Vegas on October 6, UFC 229 goes down. The main event will feature the biggest lightweight title fight of all time. Current lightweight champion, Khabib Nurmagomedov, will look to defend his belt for the first time against former two division champion, Conor McGregor. After the bus incident in Brooklyn during the week of UFC 223, this rivalry really began to heat up. Now it will all be settled in the octagon.

In the co-main event, former interim lightweight champion, Tony Ferguson makes his return from a nasty knee injury. He will take on former lightweight champion, Anthony Pettis.

Before the co-main event, we will see a light heavyweight bout between a veteran and an up-and-comer. Ovince Saint Preux looks to prove to Dominick Reyes that the top of the ladder isn’t as easy to get through.

Also on the main card, we will see a very important fight at heavyweight between two of the top five. Heavy hitters, Derrick Lewis and Alexander Volkov will battle it out for a possible title shot if they can defeat their opponent.

Finally, to kick off the main card, we will see a fight between two of the top fifteen strawweights. Michelle Waterson will take on Felice Herrig in an important fight at 115.

UFC 229 Results

Follow along with MMASucka as we provide you with the results throughout UFC 229.

MAIN CARD (PPV – 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT)

Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Conor McGregor

Tony Ferguson vs. Anthony Pettis

Ovince Saint Preux vs. Dominick Reyes

Derrick Lewis vs. Alexander Volkov

Michelle Waterson vs. Felice Herrig

PRELIMINARY CARD (FS1 – 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT)

Sergio Pettis vs. Jussier Formiga

Vicente Luque vs. Jalin Turner

Aspen Ladd vs. Tonya Evinger

Scott Holtzman vs. Alan Patrick

PRELIMINARY CARD (UFC Fight Pass – 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT)

Lina Lansberg vs. Yana Kunitskaya

Gray Maynard vs. Nik Lentz

Ryan LaFlare vs. Tony Martin

MAIN IMAGE:

Embed from Getty Images

Related

View the original article on MMA Sucka: UFC 229 Results