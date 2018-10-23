(Photo courtesy of @KSW_MMA on Twitter)

KSW 46 is scheduled to take place December 01, 2018, in Gliwice, Poland. The card is stacked from top to bottom with the highly anticipated rematch between KSW legend Mamed Khalidov and light heavyweight champion Tomasz Narkun. KSW has just recently added another bout between two young, up and coming featherweights.

Battle of Two Young Contenders

24-year-old Brazilian Daniel Torres will look to take his four-fight winning streak under the KSW bright lights for the second time. Torres currently trains at the famous UFD Gym in Germany alongside the likes of Erko Jun and Roberto Soldic. Torres was successful in his KSW debut in June 2018 at KSW 44 where he defeated Polish KSW veteran Filip Wolanski via split decision. Look for Torres to try and end the fight early to end of up on the highlight reel at the end of the night.

The 25-year-old Polish fighter Roman Szymanski is the scheduled opponent for Torres. Szymanski will be making his fourth venture into the KSW cage where he currently owns a 2-1 record. It has been nearly a year since Szymanski has competed. His last outing was unanimous decision loss to “The Polish Zombie” at KSW 41 in December 2017.

