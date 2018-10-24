UFC Fight Night 138 Walkout Songs

The UFC returns this Saturday night after a two week hiatus! UFC Fight Night 138 goes down live from the Moncton Events Centre in Moncton, New Brunswick, Canada. The card, topped by Volkan Oezdemir vs. Anthony Smith at light heavyweight, is full of fighters looking to capture attention. While exciting fights certainly don’t hurts their chances of standing out in the crowded roster, many fighters need that little something more outside of the cage. Like a signature entrnace. That’s where I come in. As MMASucka.com’s resident musicologist, I can help. Putting my knowledge to work, I can help these wayward fighters find more suitable UFC Fight Night 138 walkout songs. Songs that would help them make an impact with fans. I’m even sharing these suggestions with you, the fans. So, without further ado, here… We… Go!

Calvin Kattar

What he last walked out to: “Won’t Back Down” – Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers



What he should walk out to next: “Book of Bad Decisions” – Clutch

Michael Chiesa, Calvin “The Boston Finisher” Kattar is a repeat offender for trying to use somebody else’s signature walkout music. “Won’t Back Down” still belongs to Chris Weidman, and this continues both to happen because the UFC’s music supervision department just doesn’t care. Seriously, I’m doing their job for them. But I digress… If Kattar needs something with a kind of laid-back power, there’s a load of that style of song in Clutch’s back catalogue. A song like, “Book of Bad Decisions,” for example. You can hear it below. Michael Johnson Likeis a repeat offender for trying to use somebody else’s signature walkout music. “Won’t Back Down” still belongs to, and this continues both to happen because the UFC’s music supervision department just doesn’t care. Seriously, I’m doing their job for them. But I digress… If Kattar needs something with a kind of laid-back power, there’s a load of that style of song in Clutch’s back catalogue. A song like, “Book of Bad Decisions,” for example. You can hear it below. What he last walked out to: “No Mo Play in GA, Pt. 2” – Pastor Troy What he should walk out to next: “Menaces 2 Society” – #12World S1 & Sav12

It’s not that that “No Mo Play in GA, Pt. 2” isn’t a bad walkout song, per se, but it just doesn’t quite feel on-brand for Michael “the Menace” Johnson. “Menaces 2 Society” from grime artists #12World S1 and Sav12 has the man’s nickname in the title, and features depictions of violence that are more in line with the man-to-man beatdowns that Johnson is known to lay down on the opposition. You can hear it below.

