UFC 230 Walkout Songs

UFC 230 is a “go” for this Saturday night! The Champ Champ, Daniel Cormier will return to the cage at heavyweight to defend his UFC title against “The Black Beast” Derrick Lewis. And he’ll do it live at Madison Square Garden in New York, NY. As with many UFC events though, there are a lot of fighters who will need help selecting more memorable, on-brand entrances. As MMASucka.com’s resident musicologist, I can offer suggestions that will help fighters further stand out from the pack with their UFC 230 walkout songs. I’m even posting them here for you, the discerning fans’, consideration. So, without further ado, here… We… Go!

Kurt Holobaugh

What he last walked out to: “Trophies” – Drake and Young Money

What he should walk out to next: “Die Hard” – Torae

Plain and simple, Kurt Holobaugh fell victim to the Drake Curse in his last fight. Just like with Eminem, if you walk out to break, the odds tend to be that you’ll lose. So what should Holobaugh walk out to next? The hard-hitting beats and ageless lyrical tenacity of Torae’s “Die Hard” would be a good fit for the Louisiana native. You can hear it below.

Jason Knight

What he last walked out to: “Home” – Machine Gun Kelly, X Ambassadors, and Bebe Rexha

What he should walk out to next: “Mississippi King” – Five Horse Johnson

Besides just being a boring song, “Home” by Machine Gun Kelly, et al was almost as far off-brand for proud Mississippi resident Jason “The Kid” Knight as walking out to Anne Murray. It certainly didn’t help him break his losing skid. So what’s a bit more on the nose for this Diazian southerner? “Mississippi King” by rockers Five Horse Johnson fits that bill perfectly. You can hear it below.

