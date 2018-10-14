(© RIZIN FF)

The kickboxing phenom is back! 20-year-old Tenshin Nasukawa returns against a familiar face at RISE 129.

Yesterday at a press conference in Japan, RISE announced a good amount of fights for their 129th installment on November 17. And among them was a highly-anticipated rematch between Tenshin Nasukawa and Taiki Naito.

In what will be his second fight since turning 20-years-old in August, Tenshin Nasukawa returns to the ring hot off a fantastic fight and victory over MMA star Kyoji Horiguchi at RIZIN 13. Now 27-0, he returns to RISE following a very close decision win against Rodtang earlier this summer.

Almost as impressive as Tenshin, the 22-year-old Taiki Naito enters the ring once again after most recently putting on a leg kick master-class vs. Hannya Hashimoto at RIZIN 12. Prior to this, the former Shoot Boxing Champion won the one-night RISE DoA 2017 -57kg Tournament.

Back in 2015, an 18-year-old Naito competed in the finals of the -55kg BLADE FC JAPAN CUP TOURNAMENT against a 16-year-old Tenshin Nasukawa. In what was his ninth pro fight, Nasukawa defeated Naito via headkick KO to win the championship.

Tenshin Nasukawa (16 years old) stops Daiki Naito to win the one-night, eight-man BLADE 55kg championship tournament – His 9th pro fight #RizinFF pic.twitter.com/dWzk6rKEPR — Bestrafer7 (@Bestrafer7) December 27, 2017

RISE 129 will also feature Rodtang vs. Yuuki, Suakim vs. Capllonch, “Black Panther” Beinoa vs. Watabe Daiki, as well as the likes of HIROYA and Tenshin’s sister; Riri Nasukawa.

