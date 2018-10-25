Sean Woodson (left) punches Rashard Lovelace in their Shamrock FC 290 bout on June 2, 2017. PHOTO COURTESY of Shamrock FC.

Two of Missouri’s best featherweight prospects will battle in a rematch at Shamrock FC 311. Sean Woodson (4-0) will look to defeat Rashard Lovelace (4-1) once again in a rematch one-and-a-half years in the making.

Woodson, just 2-0 at the time, took on Lovelace (who was 4-0) at Shamrock FC 290 back in June 2017. Lovelace was a massive favorite, with 92 percent of 38 Tapology users backing him to win. In a big upset, Woodson picked Lovelace apart at range and used well-timed clinch entries to score dirty boxing combinations and takedowns for a unanimous decision victory.

Woodson isn’t satisfied with his first win over Lovelace, however, and accepted the run-back.

“Every time I watch the fight on YouTube, I cringe because I felt I should have finished the fight,” Woodson told MMASucka. “Leading up to the fight, I said I’d always be up to a rematch. If [an opponent] says they want more or they want to run it back, I didn’t do my job right or didn’t finish the job.”

Woodson is expecting both him and Lovelace to enter the rematch in better shape. He said he’s nailed his weight cut now that he has the help of a nutritionist. Their first fight was at lightweight, and marked Woodson’s first time moving down from welterweight. The rematch, though, will take place at featherweight.

“I didn’t have any nutritionist,” Woodson said of the first fight. “[Lovelace] had a bunch of excuses as to why he didn’t fight his best the first time, saying ‘That wasn’t the real me.’ That wasn’t the real me either, but the difference is I haven’t been talking about it a lot. Now that I’m with a nutritionist, I got my weight in order, I’ll be able to make the weight a whole lot easier, have my energy and that’ll be the real me out there.”

As it stands, Woodson vs. Lovelace II will be a three-round co-main event. Though Woodson feels the rematch could have been for the Shamrock FC featherweight title.

“I feel like I’m definitely the best featherweight around,” he said. “As far as [Lovelace] fighting for the featherweight title off a loss, I technically feel that wouldn’t be right. But he’s still one of the best around here. I feel like it could be for a belt because next to him, I don’t see who could fight for the belt. I think this fight determines who’s the best featherweight in the area for sure.”

He added that if he beats Lovelace in dominant fashion, it’ll set him up for a bigger opportunity. That could be a title fight for Shamrock FC or a move to a promotion like LFA. Whatever gets him one step closer to achieving his UFC dreams.

Wherever he fights, Woodson plans to score one or two more victories after the Lovelace fight. From there, he feels he’ll have done enough to score an opportunity on the Dana White Tuesday Night Contender Series by the time it rolls around next summer.

“I’ve got my heart set on the UFC,” Woodson said. “UFC is always what I’ve had my eyes on, what I fell in love with first. It’s the biggest, best stage in the world.”

He’s looking forward to showcasing his size in the UFC–Woodson is a 6’3″ featherweight with a reach of 79 inches. James Vick, the tallest lightweight in the UFC, is also 6’3″ but has a reach of 76 inches.

“I know how to use my range,” he said. “That’s a huge advantage for me at 145. I’m definitely going to make my home at featherweight. I believe that’s my route into the UFC.”

Lovelace is the next challenge, and Woodson feels his cardio, reach and other physical advantages will earn him the ‘W.’

“I’ll be in his face, non-stop, pushing the pace,” he said. “He was borderline giving up last time and I didn’t finish him off. I don’t think he has much to offer me in this fight.”

