James Bochnovic defeated Adam Cella at Shamrock FC 309. PHOTO COURTESY of Shamrock FC.

James Bochnovic (9-3 MMA, 1-0 SFC) and Ty Flores (5-2 MMA, 2-1 SFC) will compete in a middleweight main event for Shamrock FC 311.

Bochnovic won his debut fight with Shamrock FC against Adam Cella in September with a first-round rear naked choke. The UFC veteran will take on Flores next, a training partner of Cella’s.

“I think Adam and Ty are both quality opponents,” Bochnovic told MMASucka. “As far as on paper, I’m pretty sure they’re equal. Adam’s record is not as good a winning percentage as Ty’s, but he has more experience.”

As for his thoughts on the fight with Flores:

“It seems like we’re both kind of ground guys so I don’t know where the fight is going to go. He has solid striking. It seems like we’re both more grapplers so we’ll see where it ends up but I plan on keeping it on the feet and throwing some punches.”

Bochnovic said he took another one-fight deal with the promotion after his Cella win. Shamrock FC called him up the Monday after his victory and offered him another fight.

“They haven’t approached about a long-term contract yet but I kind of like it that way so I can float around and take fights where I can,” he said. “I was looking at some other promotions and Shamrock got to me so quickly. I appreciate them keeping me busy.”

For Bochnovic, the plan is to keep earning wins in both quantity and quality that will push him towards bigger fights in the next phase of his career.

“Bellator, UFC, PFL, ONE FC, Fight Nights, RIZIN, LFA. I’m an open book and a free agent, and we’ll see what happens.”

His management is worrying about that aspect of his career for the time being. Bochnovic is solely focused on his fight with Flores.

“He’s the next rung of the ladder,” he said. “I’ll keep climbing and focus on the next step. You never try to double-step. You’ll slip, you fall and you eat shit.”

Bochnovic predicts a first-round finish against Flores.

Shamrock FC 311 goes down Friday, November 2 and is available to stream on FloCombat.

