Champions collide for the vacant featherweight title.

KSW 46 was recently announced to take place on December 01, 2018. During the KSW 45 broadcast on October 06, 2018, it was announced a superfight rematch between KSW legend Mamed Khalidov and light heavyweight champion Tomasz Narkun will headline the card.

The co-main event was recently announced via KSW’s Twitter and will contain a clash of KSW champions, as lightweight champ Mateusz Gamrot takes on former featherweight champion, Kleber Koike Erbst, for the vacated featherweight title.

KSW 46

The Battle of Two Champions

Gamrot, the current KSW lightweight champion, is riding an undefeated record of 14-0, half of those bouts ending by way of finish. 11 of Gamrot’s 15 professional bouts have been contested under the KSW Banner. At KSW 40 in October 2017, his bout with Norman Parke ended in a “no contest” and does not show up on his record. Gamrot collected KSW gold when he defeated Mansour Barnaoui at KSW 35 by unanimous decision May 2016. Khalidov also headlined that card so Gamrot will be looking for the same results, both walking out with KSW gold.

The 28-year-old Kleber Koike Erbst brings an astounding 24-4-1 record into this featherweight title showdown. Erbt defeated “The Polish Zombie” Marcin Wrzosek at KSW 39 to earn the featherweight title. Due to Erbst missing weight at KSW 41, only opponent Artur Sowinski was eligible to win the title. Erbst finished Sowinski with a rear naked choke in round three to keep the belt vacated.

This co-main event may potential crown a double division champion on the same night of a Khalidov and Narkun rematch. So far it looks like KSW will be building another one of their one in a lifetime cards. Follow us here at MMA Sucka for all of your KSW and other mixed martial arts needs. Be sure to check out any and all upcoming KSW events to witness Europe’s greatest promotion.

