“RoboCop” is ready for battle in his rematch with one of the best welterweights in the world.

KSW 45: The Return to Wembley is set to take place Saturday, October 06, 2018 live from Wembley Arena in London, England. The card is absolutely jam-packed with some of the best fighters from all over the world that KSW has to offer. Near the top of the card is a welterweight title showdown between Dricus Du Plessis and Roberto Soldic.

Roberto Soldic vs. Dricus Du Plessis

“I’m Ready to go to War!”

At the age of 23 years old, Soldic has already won five different European MMA championships. Speaking with MMASucka, Soldic explained how important it was to hold the KSW title. He feels he made some mistakes and knows what he needs to do to get it back. Soldic won the KSW welterweight title in his first bout with the organization at KSW 41. He main evented against then-champion Borys Mankowski in December 2017.

Soldic told MMASucka he has spent the last six months since dropping the title to Du Plessis at KSW 43 in April 2018, training at Tristar Gym and WCA Berkut in Warsaw, Poland. He spoke highly of his sparring partners for this camp stating, “In life you learn always something new with good people.” He will look to implement these new techniques to regain the crown jewel of his collection. Soldic also has experience as a professional boxer with a record of 4-0 with four knockouts.

“I feel very very good. Weight is on point and I am healthy and ready to go to war! #AndNew,” Soldic stated. Soldic sounds composed and ready to make another run as KSW champion. Either way this bout turns out, it has the potential to be a fight of the night winner. KSW 45 will take place Saturday on KSW.TV at 1:00PM EST/12:00PM CST. Make sure to tune in for one of the most important welterweight bouts of the year.