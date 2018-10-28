Ayaka Hamasaki, RIZIN CONFESSIONS #24

It wasn’t a long wait between episodes this time, as RIZIN CONFESSIONS returns with RIZIN CONFESSIONS #24.

In the previous episode, the trend of RIZIN 13 focus continued. It covered the aftermath of Tenshin vs. Horiguchi heavily, as well as a little bit of the Miyuu Yamamoto vs. Andy Nguyen rematch. RIZIN CONFESSIONS #24 covers the rest of RIZIN 13’s aftermath.

Prochazka vs. Heun, Cro Cop vs. Martinez, Brandao vs. Cruickshank, The Asakura Brothers, Hamasaki vs. Kurobe, and more!

Yusaku Nakamura, RIZIN 13

This episode is virtually the exact same length of #23. Running at just over thirty-three minutes. Turn on English subtitles and enjoy! Timestamps of important parts below.

Jiri Prochazka vs. Jake Heun, intro & fight (0:00 – 2:19)

Prochazka talks wanting a ‘big challenge’, name drops Mirko Cro Cop (2:20 – 2:45)

Cro Cop on believing he is the best he has ever been right now (2:46 – 3:07)

Mirko Cro Cop vs. Roque Martinez, intro & fight (3:20 – 5:20)

Martinez on fight-ending cut, Cro Cop telling him he deserves rematch (5:36 – 6:17)

Daron Cruickshank vs. Diego Brandao, fight (6:40 – 9:35)

Brandao in good spirits, wants back on NYE (9:37 – 9:47)

Cruickshank on constantly exciting fights (9:47 – 10:02)

Manel Kape vs. Yusaku Nakamura, fight (10:35 – 11:30)

Kape on disappointment in performance, wants Kai on NYE (11:33 – 11:59)

Nakamura questions his career post-fight (12:00 – 12:37)

Kai Asakura vs. Topnoi Tiger Muay Thai, fight (13:22 – 14:56)

Kai incredibly not happy with his performance post-fight (14:57 – 15:09)

Kai’s brother Mikuru also critical of his performance vs. Topnoi (15:10 – 15:29)

Mikuru Asakura vs. Karshyga Dautbek, intros & fight (16:20 – 19:54)

Mikuru on what he was going to say postfight, but couldn’t (19:55 – 20:11)

Mikuru on wanting fight on NYE against fan-friendly opponent (20:31 – 20:54)

Haruo Ochi on being unknown… for now (21:28 – 21:55)

Haruo Ochi vs. Mitsuhisa Sunabe, fight (22:04 – 23:00)

A bloody Sunabe’s memory a little hazy post-fight (23:17 – 23:56)

Hiroya on Taiga’s pre-fight hand injury (24:22 – 24:57)

Kento Haraguchi vs. Taiga, fight (24:58 – 26:25)

Haraguchi admits pre-fight fear (26:38 – 26:47)

Mina Kurobe on wanting to date Hunt, willing to settle for Martinez (27:25 – 28:10)

Ayaka Hamasaki vs. Mina Kurobe, intros & fight (28:12 – 31:12)

Hamasaki gets phone call from Megumi Fujii post-fight (31:39 – 32:00)

Hamasaki wants Kanna Asakura (32:02 – 33:00)