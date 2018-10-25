Horiguchi and Tenshin, RIZIN CONFESSIONS #23

Finally, RIZIN CONFESSIONS is back with RIZIN CONFESSIONS #23!

In this newest installment, we stick with the RIZIN 13 theme. The episode focuses primarily on the lead-up to and the aftermath of Tenshin Nasukawa vs. Kyoji Horiguchi. We also see the aftermath of Miyuu Yamamoto’s emotional win against Andy Nguyen.

The last episode, over one month ago, saw a big focus on Tenshin/Horiguchi, a spotlight on the RIZIN 13 debut of Taiga, a few minutes with the Asakura Brothers, and some words from Mirko Cro Cop.

Now we shift to post-RIZIN 13.

Running nearly five minutes longer the previous installment, if you have thirty-three minutes to spare, do it! Sit back, turn on English subtitles, and enjoy. Timestamps of all the important bits below, per usual.

Tenshin arrives at the Saitama Super Arena on fight day (0:40 – 1:30)

Horiguchi arrives at the Saitama Super Arena on fight day (1:31 – 2:22)

Former Horiguchi foe, Ishiwatari talks Tenshin/Horiguchi (2:05 – 2:21)

Tenshin & Horiguchi briefly talk gameplan and get a feel for ring pre-fight (2:25 – 3:05)

Horiguchi talks Saitama sell out (3:09 – 3:31)

Tenshin’s locker room pad work (3:33 – 3:45)

Hiroyuki Nasukawa, once again, talks ‘secret move’ for Horiguchi (3:50 – 4:08)

Tenshin’s girlfriend, Kanna Asakura, gives her thoughts on the fight (4:58 – 5:13)

Horiguchi and Tenshin make their pre-fight entrances (6:00 – 7:05)

Tenshin/Horiguchi begins (7:35)

Tenshin talks exact gameplan for Horiguchi (7:45 – 8:03)

Horiguchi on what he expected from Tenshin (8:04 – 8:25)

Horiguchi talks better distance fighting and technical feints vs. Tenshin (8:33 – 8:54)

Tenshin talks ‘mentally exhausting’ Horiguchi style (8:55 – 9:20)

Tenshin and Horiguchi talk Tenshin’s powerful early highkick (9:46 – 10:21)

Horiguchi talks ‘mind games’, Tenshin talks Horiguchi’s ‘second shot’ (10:35 – 11:35)

Tenshin and Horiguchi talk unfortunate lowblows (14:31 – 14:50)

Tenshin and Horiguchi share thoughts heading in round three (16:00 – 16:30)

Tenshin on knowing he won the fight due to late jab success (17:10 – 17:20)

Horiguchi admits being hurt from Tenshin’s wild kick late (17:45 – 18:15)

The wild final minute of Tenshin/Horiguchi (18:30 – 19:20)

Horiguchi all-smiles backstage postfight talks losing ‘fair and square’ (20:55 – 22:20)

An exhausted Tenshin gives thoughts backstage postfight (22:30 – 23:15)

Team Horiguchi and Team Tenshin show nothing but respect backstage (23:18 – 24:50)

Tenshin and Kanna backstage postfight (24:50 – 25:55)

Miyuu Yamamoto and Erson Yamamoto talk KID (26:00 – 28:20)

Miyuu talks emotions after defeating Andy Nguyen (28:23 – 31:30)