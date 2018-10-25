Tweet on Twitter
Finally, RIZIN CONFESSIONS is back with RIZIN CONFESSIONS #23!
In this newest installment, we stick with the RIZIN 13 theme. The episode focuses primarily on the lead-up to and the aftermath of Tenshin Nasukawa vs. Kyoji Horiguchi. We also see the aftermath of Miyuu Yamamoto’s emotional win against Andy Nguyen.
The last episode, over one month ago, saw a big focus on Tenshin/Horiguchi, a spotlight on the RIZIN 13 debut of Taiga, a few minutes with the Asakura Brothers, and some words from Mirko Cro Cop.
Now we shift to post-RIZIN 13.
Running nearly five minutes longer the previous installment, if you have thirty-three minutes to spare, do it! Sit back, turn on English subtitles, and enjoy. Timestamps of all the important bits below, per usual.
- Tenshin arrives at the Saitama Super Arena on fight day (0:40 – 1:30)
- Horiguchi arrives at the Saitama Super Arena on fight day (1:31 – 2:22)
- Former Horiguchi foe, Ishiwatari talks Tenshin/Horiguchi (2:05 – 2:21)
- Tenshin & Horiguchi briefly talk gameplan and get a feel for ring pre-fight (2:25 – 3:05)
- Horiguchi talks Saitama sell out (3:09 – 3:31)
- Tenshin’s locker room pad work (3:33 – 3:45)
- Hiroyuki Nasukawa, once again, talks ‘secret move’ for Horiguchi (3:50 – 4:08)
- Tenshin’s girlfriend, Kanna Asakura, gives her thoughts on the fight (4:58 – 5:13)
- Horiguchi and Tenshin make their pre-fight entrances (6:00 – 7:05)
- Tenshin/Horiguchi begins (7:35)
- Tenshin talks exact gameplan for Horiguchi (7:45 – 8:03)
- Horiguchi on what he expected from Tenshin (8:04 – 8:25)
- Horiguchi talks better distance fighting and technical feints vs. Tenshin (8:33 – 8:54)
- Tenshin talks ‘mentally exhausting’ Horiguchi style (8:55 – 9:20)
- Tenshin and Horiguchi talk Tenshin’s powerful early highkick (9:46 – 10:21)
- Horiguchi talks ‘mind games’, Tenshin talks Horiguchi’s ‘second shot’ (10:35 – 11:35)
- Tenshin and Horiguchi talk unfortunate lowblows (14:31 – 14:50)
- Tenshin and Horiguchi share thoughts heading in round three (16:00 – 16:30)
- Tenshin on knowing he won the fight due to late jab success (17:10 – 17:20)
- Horiguchi admits being hurt from Tenshin’s wild kick late (17:45 – 18:15)
- The wild final minute of Tenshin/Horiguchi (18:30 – 19:20)
- Horiguchi all-smiles backstage postfight talks losing ‘fair and square’ (20:55 – 22:20)
- An exhausted Tenshin gives thoughts backstage postfight (22:30 – 23:15)
- Team Horiguchi and Team Tenshin show nothing but respect backstage (23:18 – 24:50)
- Tenshin and Kanna backstage postfight (24:50 – 25:55)
- Miyuu Yamamoto and Erson Yamamoto talk KID (26:00 – 28:20)
- Miyuu talks emotions after defeating Andy Nguyen (28:23 – 31:30)
