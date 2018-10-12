CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – JUNE 09: Rafael Dos Anjos of Brazil runs towards the Octagon prior to facing Colby Covington in their interim welterweight title fight during the UFC 225 event at the United Center on June 9, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Count Rafael dos Anjos in. The former UFC lightweight champion responded to Bellator fighter Dillon Danis’ Twitter challenge on Thursday.

He offered to travel to Danis’ gym, or to host Danis at his own where the two would each put up $100,000 and then jump into the cage. With no time limit, dos Anjos said the winner would emerge with the $200,000 prize pool.

Why don’t we do like you said to Kevin Lee? I put 100k you put 100k I can go to your gym or you come to my, we jump in the cage with no time whoever walks out take the 200k #yourmove — Rafael dos Anjos (@RdosAnjosMMA) October 11, 2018

“RDA” followed up with a jab at Danis, saying he should ask his “dad,” Conor McGregor, for the money.

Ask you dad @TheNotoriousMMA for money 😉 — Rafael dos Anjos (@RdosAnjosMMA) October 11, 2018

The back-and-forth dates back to last Sunday, when dos Anjos insulted Danis for his role in the UFC 229 post-fight brawl. He called “Dillan Dennis” a “nobody” who “just suck Conor’s balls,” among other pleasantries.

Danis then responded with a challenge to dos Anjos that the two should fight without the involvement of any state commissions. He called dos Anjos a “pussy little bitch” and “no heart rat.”

Danis is yet to respond to dos Anjos as of Friday.

