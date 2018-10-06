It’s back. From the mind of Kazushi Sakuraba, enjoy the fantastic team grappling spectacle that is QUINTET.

It’s time! QUINTET is finally upon us. Stay tuned to MMA Sucka for the latest updates and QUINTET 3 results, all available here.

QUINTET’s unique, team grappling format creates a survival, winner-stays-on competition. Each team comprises five grapplers, with notable names from judo, jiu-jitsu, and MMA.

The action kicks off with Team Sakuraba, led by the team’s namesake, UFC Hall of Famer Kazushi Sakuraba. The legendary grappler’s team will face Team Alpha Male, led by gym founder (and another UFC Hall of Famer) Urijah Faber.

QUINTET 3 Results

Special Match

Nicky Ryan def. Hideo Tokoro (RNC)

The first matchup of the night was, by definition, special. 17-year-old Nicky Ryan took on a man who made his professional MMA debut before Ryan was born, Hideo Tokoro. Ryan, the younger brother of ADCC gold medalist Gordon Ryan, reasserted his phenom status in this match.

Tokoro initiated the action will a rolling entry, and a leglock tangle ensued. Tokoro stood, and Ryan began playing guard. A scramble ensued, and Nicky Ryan transitioned to the back of Tokoro.

One body triangle and a masterful sequence of control later, and Nicky Ryan secured a rear-naked choke. The prodigy scores a submission win over the Japanese Tokoro, continuing his unparalleled and unbelievable rise to superstardom within the world of grappling.

Matchup 1 – Team Sakuraba vs. Team Alpha Male Results

Kazushi Sakuraba draws with Urijah Faber (DRAW)

In the first match of the QUINTET tournament portion of the event, two UFC Hall of Famers went head to head to open the first round.

The beginning of the match consisted of a struggle for a takedown but drew the ire of the mat’s referee, who issued a warning. Faber was able to use a scramble to gain entry to side control and began work.

The smaller Faber used a significant amount of pressure, particularly on the head and neck of Sakuraba. As guest commentator Miesha Tate noted, that is indicative of Team Alpha Male’s overarching style. Yet another referee warning ensued, but Sakuraba again found himself in the bottom position.

Faber dove after a toe-hold, but despite a valiant effort, Sakuraba was able to spring himself free. After a series of scrambles, Faber again went back to his toe-hold. With seconds remaining, Faber’s grip on the submission tightened, but Sakuraba held on through the end of the round.

The two MMA legends fought to a draw, eliminating both of them from the round in what can only be described as an entertaining, fast-paced match.

Antoine Jaoude draws with Daisuke Nakamura (DRAW)

In the second match of the round, Team Alpha Male’s number two grappler, Brazil’s Antoine Jaoude, faced Team Sakuraba’s second grappler, Japan’s Daisuke Nakamura.

The Brazilian wrestler significantly outweighed his Japanese counterpart, but what Nakamura lacked in stature he made up for in speed and acrobatic attacks, including a flying armbar attempt and a flurry of scrambles.

Jaoude, through essentially a glorified shove, established top position on Nakamura, but Nakamura was able to get back to his feet. An ill-fated takedown attempt from Nakamura led to a stretch of top position from Jaoude, who settled in half-guard.

Time expired with Jaoude in half-guard, but Nakamura’s impressive showing against the larger man led to a draw, which eliminated both men from the series.

Gordon Ryan submits Josh Barnett (Triangle)

In a match everyone wanted to see, John Danaher black belt Gordon Ryan faced MMA legend, Josh Barnett.

Ryan played butterfly guard, willfully engaging the much larger Barnett. He used a beautiful butterfly sweep to gain top position and began working to pass the guard. Ryan passed effortlessly into mount, but Barnett attempted to sweep.

As Barnett reversed position, Ryan attacked with – and secured – a triangle choke. The choke, just minutes into the match, forced a tap from Barnett.

Gordon Ryan continued on to face Marcos Souza.

Frank Mir vs. Satoshi Ishii

Marcelo Nunes vs. Haisam Rida

