The quarterfinals and semi-finals of the featherweight and heavyweight divisions are set to take place tonight, Frida,y October 05, 2018 live from New Orleans, Louisiana inside the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center. PFL 8 will start off on the Facebook live feed at 6:30pm CST local time and the NBCSN broadcast will start at 9:00pm CST local time. PFL 8 results can be seen below.

Featherweight Semifinals

Siler/Malegarie winner vs. Tuerxun/Almeida winner

Palmer/Coga winner vs. Harrison/Bezerra winner

Heavyweight Semifinals

Barroso/Copeland winner vs. May/Nicholson winner

Lins/Alencar winner vs. Tiller/Rosholt winner

Featherweight Quarterfinals

ALTERNATE BOUT: Jeremy Kennedy vs. Marcos Galvao

(2) Lance Palmer vs. (7) Max Coga

(3) Andre Harrison vs. (6) Alexandre Bezerra

(4) Juma Tuerxun vs. (5) Alexandre Almeida

(1) Steven Siler vs. (8) Nazareno Malegarie

Heavyweight Quarterfinals

ALTERNATE BOUT: Mike Kyle vs. Muhammed Dereese

(2) Kevin Tiller vs. (7) Jared Rosholt

(3) Philipe Lins vs. (6) Caio Alencar

(4) Jack May vs. (5) Alex Nicholson

(1) Francimar Barroso vs. (8) Josh Copeland

