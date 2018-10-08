Lance Palmer upset Andre Harrison for the biggest win of his career.

PFL 8 took place in New Orleans, Louisiana on October 06, 2018 to a very good fan turnout at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center. The featherweight and heavyweight playoffs were filled with amazing action. The quarterfinals and semifinals were completed for these weight classes, naming the finalists who will compete for the $1 million prize on New Year’s Eve.

PFL 8 Quarterfinal Highlights

The night opened up with a heavyweight alternate spot matchup. Muhammed Dereese took on Mike Kyle which ended with a first round knockout by Dereese. Every tournament has a “Cinderella” and PFL is no different. The number eight bottom seed on the heavyweight side, Josh Copeland, defeated the number one seed, Francimar Barroso by draw. Due to Copeland winning the first round on the judges’ cards, he advanced in the tournament. The Louisiana State Wrestling and Boxing Commission only allows a fighter to compete in up to five rounds in one night. American Top Team product Philipe Lins made quick work of Caio Alencar winning with a first round guillotine. Alex Nicholson rounded out the heavyweight quarterfinal highlights with a first round TKO of Jack May.

The second matchup of the night showcased number two seed Lance Palmer. Palmer controlled number seven seed Max Coga for both rounds with ground control and decent striking. Coga was very close to locking in a heel hook late in the round but Palmer was able to escape. Later in the quarterfinals, number three seed Andre Harrison took on number six seed Alexandre Bezerra. Harrison worked the body shots and controlled the striking category. Bezerra was rocked in the second round but refused to back down. Harrison took the majority decision to move on to face Palmer. The top seeded featherweight, Steven Siler, took the draw over Nazareno Malegarie into the semifinals.

Semifinals Highlights

The heavyweights picked up the action in the semifinals with both matchups ending with knockouts. Lins met the number seven seed Jared Rosholt where Lins dropped Rosholt in the second round. After the knockdown, Lins smelled blood in the water and pounced on Rosholt to finish the bout. In the final fight of the night, the last seeded Copeland landed a knockout of the year nominee on Nicholson in the first round. Nicholson landed a spinning back fist that landed flush on Copeland. Copeland remained composed and landed a devastating right hand that flattened Nicholson. The arena erupted as Copeland celebrated his advancement to the finals.

In featherweight semifinal action, two of the best featherweights in the world, Palmer and Harrison, squared off. Respecting the other’s abilities, both fighters fought cautiously. There were a few times the crowd became restless where the referee could have potentially reset the fighters. Advancing to the finals, Palmer took the decision victory. At the top of the bracket, controversy surrounded the finish. Almeida landed a strike to the face while Siler had both needs down. Siler was unable to continue and advanced to the finals due to the stoppage of the fight.

The Finals for the Featherweights and Heavyweights

After the night’s matchups it will be Philipe Lins taking on Josh Copeland for the heavyweight grand prize. In the featherweight side, Lance Palmer will meet top seeded Steven Siler. New York, New York will be the site of the finals for each weight division.

