Over the course of the next six weeks, I will endure a transformation. Well, hopefully. Onnit has introduced an all-new at home workout system called Onnit 6.

The program that I will be doing from the comfort of my living room for the next six weeks is the kettlebell one. However, there is also an Onnit 6 Bodyweight series as well. Just in case you aren’t as inclined to push your body through the kettlebell training.

The website classifies the Onnit 6 Kettlebell system as “A full-body, transformative workout you can do in the comfort of your own home in just six weeks.”

The world’s first-ever truly

holistic kettlebell

transformation plan.

On to my training.

Starting weight: 199lbs

Each and every day begins with a warm-up. The class is broken up into three sections. The warm-up, the workout itself and then the cool-down.

Much like every other online training system, the workout will give you a variety of different skill levels to follow. For this particular one, there are three variations. If you are a beginner you will follow one, intermediate the other and of course advanced with the third. I did different variants for each exercise throughout the workout.

The day 1 week 1 workout was called ‘Stand Your Ground 1.’

You go through the basic movements of the entire body. The lunge, the row, the squat and the overhead press. It seemed basic and easy at first. However, going through the series three times over the course of the 30-minutes kicked my butt.

I’m ready for day 2. Bring it on.

Weight: 199lbs

Persist and Endure 1 was the name of the game today. Five exercises, with eight rounds, each round consisted of 20-seconds work and 10-seconds rest.

Again there were three different skill levels. This was one where I had to do the beginner style for some of the work.

The Halo series was the first exercise and I killed it with the simple and easy format for this one. After day 1, I was not ready to engage my legs in the reverse lunge format of this exercise. With the figure 8’s I did the intermediate and pulled the kettlebell to my chest for a little bit more added pressure on the biceps. I also stuck to the intermediate format for the bridge press because I felt it added a little bit more resistance and gave me a better ‘burn.’ The swing series was something I was used to, so I killed it with the intermediate program and finally the push press series I did with the intermediate as well. This was one that I found a bit more challenging on my left side than my right. This was due to a previous injury on that side, so stay safe with yourself whenever working on these exercises.

Two days down. I gutted it out, what’s stopping you?

Weight: 199lbs

I can’t seem to get the weight off. I am killing each and every day thus far, but I guess the diet is coming into play now. My goal is to drop a few pounds this week, so the onus is on food and not over indulging for the remainder of the week.

Things quieted down on day 3, as it was Kettlebell Yoga.

Don’t get me wrong, I say quieted down, but this workout was much more intense than any kettlebell one from day 1 or 2. This big behemoth has never been a fan of yoga and not because I don’t like stretching and posing, but because of the repetition, it brings along with it.

I once again wasn’t let down by the Onnit program on my third day. The yoga had me pushing my will throughout the almost hour-long workout and after I felt extremely rejuvenated. Some poses were tough, but struggling through them was what made things ‘almost’ fun.

Let’s hope for a little drop in weight tomorrow.

Weight: 196lbs

I guess the yoga yesterday kick started the weight loss. Not a ton to say about today, as it was the same as day 1–Stand Your Ground 1.

The one thing I noticed was that I could push the positions a little harder. Or easier if you will. The one that is the most difficult for me is the lunge. I’m not sure why, but it is.

Push, push, push.

As they say, what goes down, must come up. But the weight must go down!

Happy Halloween.

Weight:

