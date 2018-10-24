NUREMBERG, GERMANY – FEBRUARY 24: Nieky Holzken of Netherlands reacts after the Ali Trophy Super Middleweight Semi-Final fight at Arena Nurnberger on February 24, 2018 in Nuremberg, Germany. (Photo by Martin Rose/Bongarts/Getty Images)

Dutch kickboxing superstar Nieky Holzken has signed with ONE Championship, will debut in ONE Super Series before the end of the year.

There have been rumblings of the signing for weeks, but ONE confirmed the news late Tuesday.

Nieky Holzken to compete in ONE Super Series

At 34-years-old, Nieky Holzken has been mastering the striking arts for nearly two decades.

Making his kickboxing debut in 2002, “The Natural” has fought just over a hundred times as a pro kickboxer. This includes ninety wins! His accomplishments in the sport are vast. In 2005 he was crowned the SIMTA Light Middleweight Champion, he also won the SIMTA European Championship two years later. In 2007, Holzken also won a K-1 MAX Qualification Tournament Championship, as well.

He signed with GLORY Kickboxing in 2012, winning two different Welterweight Tournament Championship’s, and eventually becoming the division’s champion before multiple title defenses. His 2013 bout vs. Joseph Valtellini was widely considered the best kickboxing bout of that year by far.

Beyond the kickboxing accomplishments, Nieky Holzken has also amassed some pro boxing experience. He is 14-1 since debuting in 2013 and served as a substitute against Callum Smith earlier this year during the World Boxing Super Series Super Middleweight Semi-Finals.

His debut will come this year, and the ONE contract is for multiple bouts.

Embed from Getty Images

NUREMBERG, GERMANY – FEBRUARY 24: Nieky Holzken of Netherlands reacts after the Ali Trophy Super Middleweight Semi-Final fight at Arena Nurnberger on February 24, 2018 in Nuremberg, Germany. (Photo by Martin Rose/Bongarts/Getty Images)

Related

View the original article on MMA Sucka: Nieky Holzken to compete in ONE Super Series