The UFC emerges from a brief hiatus in the cold air of Moncton, New Brunswick, Canada for UFC Fight Night 138. New Brunswick becomes the second UFC event hosted within Canada during 2018, on Saturday night. This stop is not the final trip to the north country in 2018 for the promotion as UFC 231 invades Toronto, Ontario.
UFC Moncton hosts a well-balanced palet of young and experienced talent. Four fighters make their promotional debut, coupled with younger blood such as Nasrat Haqparast, Jessin Ayari, and Marcelo Golm. The group of young athletes is spread amongst the undercard while more experienced fighters are littered over the night’s main card.
In the main event of UFC Fight Night 138, former title challenger, Volkan Oezdemir faces the experienced Anthony Smith. The main event clash holds deep implications in terms of title contention for the UFC’s light heavyweight division.
Smith comes into the international event on the back of two consecutive first-round stoppages over MMA royalty in Rashad Evans and Mauricio ‘Shogun’ Rua. In his previous six, Smith is 5-1. Each of his five victories came by stoppage. A victory for ‘Lionheart’ boosts his championship credentials towards the top of the list, although the title picture remains foggy at the moment.
For the Switz powerhouse, Oezdemir, the main event of UFC Fight Night 138 presents an opportunity to forcibly place himself back into the title conversation. His last appearance came at UFC 220, where he battled light heavyweight champion, Daniel Cormier in Boston, Massachusetts. Cormier dominated throughout, ultimately winning by TKO in the second round of the contest.
Staff Picks
The WINNER of staff picks will have a chance to receive a custom-made championship belt from ProAmBelts following completion of the 2018 calendar year! The 2017 winner was awarded to Wesley Riddle, compiling a record of 118-74 for main card fights. Staff picks compose of both Bellator and UFC fights taken place on the main card.
Check out our MMASucka staff picks for the biggest card of the year, UFC Fight Night 138, as well as our current compiled records through 2018.
Staff Records after Bellator 208
- Michael DeSantis: 157-69
- Ryan Wagner: 151-75
- Wesley Riddle: 148-78
- Mitchell Banuelos: 145-81
- Omar Villagrana: 141-85
- Mike Skytte: 131-95
- Jeremy Brand: 127-90
- Ed Gallo: 126-100
- Justin Pierrot: 107-95
- Matt Bricker: 76-44
- Brian Gerson: 70-61
- Suraj Sukumar: 44-29
- Connor Deitrich: 30-14
Alex Garcia (15-5) vs. Court McGee (18-7)
Jeremy Brand: McGee via UD
Wesley Riddle: N/A
Mike Skytte: Garcia via Round 2 TKO
Justin Pierrot: McGee via UD
Michael DeSantis: Garcia via UD
Ryan Wagner: Garcia via UD
Mitchell Banuelos: Garcia via Round 2 TKO
Ed Gallo: Garcia via Round 2 TKO
Omar Villagrana: Garcia via UD
Brian Gerson: Garcia via Round 3 TKO
Matt Bricker: Garcia via Round 2 TKO
Connor Deitrich: Garcia via UD
Suraj Sukumar:
Patrick Auger: McGee via UD
Staff Picking Garcia: 9
Staff Picking McGee: 3
Gian Villante (16-10) vs. Ed Herman (22-13)
Jeremy Brand: Villante via Round 2 TKO
Wesley Riddle: N/A
Mike Skytte: Villante via UD
Justin Pierrot: Villante via Round 1 TKO
Michael DeSantis: Villante via Round 1 TKO
Ryan Wagner: Villante via UD
Mitchell Banuelos: Villante via UD
Ed Gallo: Villante via Round 1 KO
Omar Villagrana: Villante via UD
Brian Gerson: Villante via UD
Matt Bricker: Villante via Round 1 TKO
Connor Deitrich: Villante via Round 1 TKO
Patrick Auger: Herman via SD
Suraj Sukumar:
Staff Picking Villante: 11
Staff Picking Herman: 1
Andre Soukhamthath (12-6) vs. Jonathan Martinez (9-1)
Jeremy Brand: Soukhamthath via UD
Wesley Riddle: N/A
Mike Skytte: Martinez via UD
Justin Pierrot: Soukhamthath via UD
Michael DeSantis: Soukhamthath via UD
Ryan Wagner: Soukhamthath via UD
Mitchell Banuelos: Soukhamthath via UD
Ed Gallo: Soukhamthath via UD
Omar Villagrana: Soukhamthath via UD
Brian Gerson: Soukhamthath via Round 1 TKO
Matt Bricker: Soukhamthath via UD
Connor Deitrich: Soukhamthath via UD
Patrick Auger: Martinez via UD
Suraj Sukumar:
Staff Picking Soukhamthath: 10
Staff Picking Martinez: 2
Misha Cirkunov (13-4) vs. Patrick Cummins (10-5)
Jeremy Brand: Cirkunov via Round 1 Sub
Wesley Riddle: N/A
Mike Skytte: Cirkunov via Round 1 Sub
Justin Pierrot: Cirkunov via Round 2 Sub
Michael DeSantis: Cirkunov via Round 2 TKO
Ryan Wagner: Cirkunov via Round 2 TKO
Mitchell Banuelos: Cirkunov via Round 2 TKO
Ed Gallo: Cirkunov via Round 1 KO
Omar Villagrana: Cirkunov via UD
Brian Gerson: Cirkunov via Round 1 Sub
Matt Bricker: Cirkunov via Round 3 Sub
Connor Deitrich: Cirkunov via UD
Patrick Auger: Cirkunov via UD
Suraj Sukumar:
Staff Picking Cirkunov: 12
Staff Picking Cummins: 0
Artem Lobov (14-14-1) vs. Michael Johnson (18-13)
Jeremy Brand: Johnson via Round 2 TKO
Wesley Riddle: N/A
Mike Skytte: Johnson via UD
Justin Pierrot: Johnson via UD
Michael DeSantis: Johnson via UD
Ryan Wagner: Johnson via Round 2 TKO
Mitchell Banuelos: Johnson via Round 1 TKO
Ed Gallo: Johnson via UD
Omar Villagrana: Johnson via UD
Brian Gerson: Johnson via Round 1 KO
Matt Bricker: Johnson via Round 1 TKO
Connor Deitrich: Johnson via Round 1 TKO
Patrick Auger: Johnson via UD
Suraj Sukumar:
Staff Picking Lobov: 0
Staff Picking Johnson: 12
Volkan Oezdemir (15-2) vs. Anthony Smith (30-13)
Jeremy Brand: Smith via Round 3 TKO
Wesley Riddle: N/A
Mike Skytte: Smith via Round 2 TKO
Justin Pierrot: Smith via Round 2 TKO
Michael DeSantis: Oezdemir via Round 1 TKO
Ryan Wagner: Oezdemir via Round 1 TKO
Mitchell Banuelos: Smith via Round 2 TKO
Ed Gallo: Smith via Round 3 Sub
Omar Villagrana: Oezdemir via UD
Brian Gerson: Oezdemir via Round 1 TKO
Matt Bricker: Oezdemir via Round 1 KO
Connor Deitrich: Smith via Round 3 TKO
Patrick Auger: Oezdemir via Round 1 KO
Suraj Sukumar:
Staff Picking Oezdemir: 6
Staff Picking Smith: 6
