MONCTON, NB – OCTOBER 26: Michael Johnson poses on the scale during the UFC Fight Night weigh-in at Delta Hotels by Marriott Beausejour on October 26, 2018 in Moncton, New Brunswick, Canada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

The UFC emerges from a brief hiatus in the cold air of Moncton, New Brunswick, Canada for UFC Fight Night 138. New Brunswick becomes the second UFC event hosted within Canada during 2018, on Saturday night. This stop is not the final trip to the north country in 2018 for the promotion as UFC 231 invades Toronto, Ontario.

UFC Moncton hosts a well-balanced palet of young and experienced talent. Four fighters make their promotional debut, coupled with younger blood such as Nasrat Haqparast, Jessin Ayari, and Marcelo Golm. The group of young athletes is spread amongst the undercard while more experienced fighters are littered over the night’s main card.

In the main event of UFC Fight Night 138, former title challenger, Volkan Oezdemir faces the experienced Anthony Smith. The main event clash holds deep implications in terms of title contention for the UFC’s light heavyweight division.

Smith comes into the international event on the back of two consecutive first-round stoppages over MMA royalty in Rashad Evans and Mauricio ‘Shogun’ Rua. In his previous six, Smith is 5-1. Each of his five victories came by stoppage. A victory for ‘Lionheart’ boosts his championship credentials towards the top of the list, although the title picture remains foggy at the moment.

For the Switz powerhouse, Oezdemir, the main event of UFC Fight Night 138 presents an opportunity to forcibly place himself back into the title conversation. His last appearance came at UFC 220, where he battled light heavyweight champion, Daniel Cormier in Boston, Massachusetts. Cormier dominated throughout, ultimately winning by TKO in the second round of the contest.

Staff Picks

The WINNER of staff picks will have a chance to receive a custom-made championship belt from ProAmBelts following completion of the 2018 calendar year! The 2017 winner was awarded to Wesley Riddle, compiling a record of 118-74 for main card fights. Staff picks compose of both Bellator and UFC fights taken place on the main card.

Check out our MMASucka staff picks for the biggest card of the year, UFC Fight Night 138, as well as our current compiled records through 2018.

Staff Records after Bellator 208

Michael DeSantis: 157-69 Ryan Wagner: 151-75 Wesley Riddle: 148-78 Mitchell Banuelos: 145-81 Omar Villagrana: 141-85 Mike Skytte: 131-95 Jeremy Brand: 127-90 Ed Gallo: 126-100 Justin Pierrot: 107-95 Matt Bricker: 76-44 Brian Gerson: 70-61 Suraj Sukumar: 44-29 Connor Deitrich: 30-14

Alex Garcia (15-5) vs. Court McGee (18-7)

Jeremy Brand: McGee via UD

Wesley Riddle: N/A

Mike Skytte: Garcia via Round 2 TKO

Justin Pierrot: McGee via UD

Michael DeSantis: Garcia via UD

Ryan Wagner: Garcia via UD

Mitchell Banuelos: Garcia via Round 2 TKO

Ed Gallo: Garcia via Round 2 TKO

Omar Villagrana: Garcia via UD

Brian Gerson: Garcia via Round 3 TKO

Matt Bricker: Garcia via Round 2 TKO

Connor Deitrich: Garcia via UD

Suraj Sukumar:

Patrick Auger: McGee via UD

Staff Picking Garcia: 9

Staff Picking McGee: 3

Gian Villante (16-10) vs. Ed Herman (22-13)

Jeremy Brand: Villante via Round 2 TKO

Wesley Riddle: N/A

Mike Skytte: Villante via UD

Justin Pierrot: Villante via Round 1 TKO

Michael DeSantis: Villante via Round 1 TKO

Ryan Wagner: Villante via UD

Mitchell Banuelos: Villante via UD

Ed Gallo: Villante via Round 1 KO

Omar Villagrana: Villante via UD

Brian Gerson: Villante via UD

Matt Bricker: Villante via Round 1 TKO

Connor Deitrich: Villante via Round 1 TKO

Patrick Auger: Herman via SD

Suraj Sukumar:

Staff Picking Villante: 11

Staff Picking Herman: 1

Andre Soukhamthath (12-6) vs. Jonathan Martinez (9-1)

Jeremy Brand: Soukhamthath via UD

Wesley Riddle: N/A

Mike Skytte: Martinez via UD

Justin Pierrot: Soukhamthath via UD

Michael DeSantis: Soukhamthath via UD

Ryan Wagner: Soukhamthath via UD

Mitchell Banuelos: Soukhamthath via UD

Ed Gallo: Soukhamthath via UD

Omar Villagrana: Soukhamthath via UD

Brian Gerson: Soukhamthath via Round 1 TKO

Matt Bricker: Soukhamthath via UD

Connor Deitrich: Soukhamthath via UD

Patrick Auger: Martinez via UD

Suraj Sukumar:

Staff Picking Soukhamthath: 10

Staff Picking Martinez: 2

Misha Cirkunov (13-4) vs. Patrick Cummins (10-5)

Jeremy Brand: Cirkunov via Round 1 Sub

Wesley Riddle: N/A

Mike Skytte: Cirkunov via Round 1 Sub

Justin Pierrot: Cirkunov via Round 2 Sub

Michael DeSantis: Cirkunov via Round 2 TKO

Ryan Wagner: Cirkunov via Round 2 TKO

Mitchell Banuelos: Cirkunov via Round 2 TKO

Ed Gallo: Cirkunov via Round 1 KO

Omar Villagrana: Cirkunov via UD

Brian Gerson: Cirkunov via Round 1 Sub

Matt Bricker: Cirkunov via Round 3 Sub

Connor Deitrich: Cirkunov via UD

Patrick Auger: Cirkunov via UD

Suraj Sukumar:

Staff Picking Cirkunov: 12

Staff Picking Cummins: 0

Artem Lobov (14-14-1) vs. Michael Johnson (18-13)

Jeremy Brand: Johnson via Round 2 TKO

Wesley Riddle: N/A

Mike Skytte: Johnson via UD

Justin Pierrot: Johnson via UD

Michael DeSantis: Johnson via UD

Ryan Wagner: Johnson via Round 2 TKO

Mitchell Banuelos: Johnson via Round 1 TKO

Ed Gallo: Johnson via UD

Omar Villagrana: Johnson via UD

Brian Gerson: Johnson via Round 1 KO

Matt Bricker: Johnson via Round 1 TKO

Connor Deitrich: Johnson via Round 1 TKO

Patrick Auger: Johnson via UD

Suraj Sukumar:

Staff Picking Lobov: 0

Staff Picking Johnson: 12

Volkan Oezdemir (15-2) vs. Anthony Smith (30-13)

Jeremy Brand: Smith via Round 3 TKO

Wesley Riddle: N/A

Mike Skytte: Smith via Round 2 TKO

Justin Pierrot: Smith via Round 2 TKO

Michael DeSantis: Oezdemir via Round 1 TKO

Ryan Wagner: Oezdemir via Round 1 TKO

Mitchell Banuelos: Smith via Round 2 TKO

Ed Gallo: Smith via Round 3 Sub

Omar Villagrana: Oezdemir via UD

Brian Gerson: Oezdemir via Round 1 TKO

Matt Bricker: Oezdemir via Round 1 KO

Connor Deitrich: Smith via Round 3 TKO

Patrick Auger: Oezdemir via Round 1 KO

Suraj Sukumar:

Staff Picking Oezdemir: 6

Staff Picking Smith: 6

Main Photo

Embed from Getty Images

Related

View the original article on MMA Sucka: MMASucka’s UFC Fight Night 138 Staff Picks