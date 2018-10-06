Las Vegas , United States – 5 October 2018; Conor McGregor, right, and Khabib Nurmagomedov after weighing in for UFC 229 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, United States. (Photo By Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

UFC 229 staff picks are in for the most anticipated event of 2018. After nearly a two-year hiatus, “The Notorious” Conor McGregor is set to make his octagon return against current undefeated UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. All of the main card action will take place tomorrow night, October 6th, beginning at 10:00pm ET (7:00pm PT) on pay-per-view from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The Notorious

McGregor was a former two division champion, holding both the featherweight and lightweight UFC titles simultaneously. He captured the interim UFC featherweight championship over Chad Mendes in July of 2015 and followed it up with a 13-second knockout over Jose Aldo that unified his title. In 2016, McGregor suffered a submission defeat and majority decision victory over Nate Diaz in two memorable welterweights battles. The potential of a trilogy bout is very likely following tomorrow night’s event. McGregor would close out 2016 with a TKO over Eddie Alvarez at the historic UFC 205, capturing the lightweight championship. He would later be stripped of both titles due to inactivity, having trained and fought in a boxing match against great Floyd Mayweather.

The Eagle

As a result of McGregor being stripped, a fight between Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson was scheduled for the main event of UFC 223 in April of 2018; this beginning a fourth attempted fight, but the first for the lightweight strap. However, a knee injury forced Ferguson out of the event, which then saw Max Holloway step in as a potential replacement opponent. Soon after, Holloway was deemed unable to compete, leaving Nurmagomedov without an opponent once more. After three more potential opponents failed to fall through for the event, Al Iaquinta stepped in for the title fight. Nurmagomedov would come out victorious, earning dominant unanimous decision and capturing the UFC lightweight championship. The victory kept “The Eagle” undefeated with 26 straight victories dating back to 2008.

Staff Picks

The WINNER of staff picks will have a chance to receive a custom-made championship belt from ProAmBelts following completion of the 2018 calendar year! The 2017 winner was awarded to Wesley Riddle, compiling a record of 118-74 for main card fights. Staff picks compose of both Bellator and UFC fights taken place on the main card.

Check out our MMASucka staff picks for the biggest card of the year, UFC 229, as well as our current compiled records through 2018.

Staff Records after Bellator 206: Mousasi vs. MacDonald

Michael DeSantis: 147-64

2. Ryan Wagner: 143-68

3. Wesley Riddle: 139-72

4. Mitchell Banuelos: 136-75

5. Omar Villagrana: 134-77

6T. Mike Skytte: 120-91

6T. Ed Gallo: 120-91

8. Jeremy Brand: 119-83

9. Justin Pierrot: 100-87

10. Matt Bricker: 67-38

11. Brian Gerson: 66-51

12. Suraj Sukumar: 37-26

13. Connor Deitrich: 21-8

Michelle Waterson (15-6) vs. Felice Herrig (14-7)

Jeremy Brand: Waterson via UD

Wesley Riddle: Herrig via SD

Mike Skytte: Waterson via SD

Justin Pierrot: Herrig via Round 3 SUB

Michael DeSantis: N/A

Ryan Wagner: Herrig via UD

Mitchell Banuelos: Waterson via UD

Ed Gallo: Waterson via UD

Omar Villagrana: Herrig via UD

Brian Gerson: Herrig via UD

Matt Bricker: Herrig via UD

Connor Deitrich: Herrig via UD

Suraj Sukumar: N/A

Staff picking Waterson: 4

Staff picking Herrig: 7

Derrick Lewis (20-5, 1 NC) vs. Alexander Volkov (29-6)

Jeremy Brand: Volkov via UD

Wesley Riddle: Volkov via Round 2 TKO

Mike Skytte: Lewis via Round 1 TKO

Justin Pierrot: Lewis via SD

Michael DeSantis: Volkov via UD

Ryan Wagner: Volkov via UD

Mitchell Banuelos: Lewis via Round 2 TKO

Ed Gallo: Volkov via Round 3 TKO

Omar Villagrana: Volkov via Round 2 TKO

Brian Gerson: Volkov via UD

Matt Bricker: Volkov via UD

Connor Deitrich: Volkov via UD

Suraj Sukumar: N/A

Staff picking Lewis: 3

Staff picking Volkov: 9

Ovince Saint Preux (22-11) vs. Dominick Reyes (9-0)

Jeremy Brand: Saint Preux via Round 2 TKO

Wesley Riddle: Reyes via Round 1 TKO

Mike Skytte: Saint Preux via UD

Justin Pierrot: Saint Preux via Round 1 SUB

Michael DeSantis: N/A

Ryan Wagner: Reyes via Round 2 TKO

Mitchell Banuelos: Saint Preux via Round 1 SUB

Ed Gallo: Saint Preux via Round 2 SUB

Omar Villagrana: Reyes via UD

Brian Gerson: Saint Preux via Round 2 TKO

Matt Bricker: Reyes via Round 2 TKO

Connor Deitrich: Reyes via Round 3 TKO

Suraj Sukumar: N/A

Staff picking Saint Preux: 6

Staff picking Reyes: 5

Tony Ferguson (25-3) vs. Anthony Pettis (21-7)

Jeremy Brand: Ferguson via Round 2 SUB

Wesley Riddle: Ferguson via UD

Mike Skytte: Ferguson via UD

Justin Pierrot: Ferguson via UD

Michael DeSantis: N/A

Ryan Wagner: Ferguson via UD

Mitchell Banuelos: Ferguson via UD

Ed Gallo: Pettis via UD

Omar Villagrana: Ferguson via UD

Brian Gerson: Ferguson via Round 1 SUB

Matt Bricker: Ferguson via UD

Connor Deitrich: Ferguson via UD

Suraj Sukumar: N/A

Staff picking Ferguson: 10

Staff picking Pettis: 1



Khabib Nurmagomedov (26-0) vs. Conor McGregor (21-3)

Jeremy Brand: Khabib via Round 3 TKO MAULING

Wesley Riddle: McGregor via Round 1 TKO (still like Khalabeeb tho)

Mike Skytte: Khabib via Round 3 SUB (MY GUY, PLEASE.)

Justin Pierrot: McGregor via Round 3 TKO

Michael DeSantis: N/A

Ryan Wagner: Conor via Round 2 TKO ÉIRE!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

Mitchell Banuelos: Khalabeeb via UD (5 round smesh)

Ed Gallo: Conrad via Round 2 TKO

Omar Villagrana: McGregor via Round 2 TKO

Brian Gerson: N/A

Matt Bricker: Mac Dad via Round 3 TKO

Connor Deitrich: Khabib via Round 3 TKO

Suraj Sukumar: N/A

Staff picking Nurmagomedov: 4

Staff picking McGregor: 6

