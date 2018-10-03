DALLAS, TX – SEPTEMBER 08: Tyron Woodley after defeating Darren Till in their UFC Welterweight Title bout during UFC 228 at American Airlines Center on September 8, 2018 in Dallas, United States. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

MMASucka’s MMA Rankings are back. The following rankings were formulated by seven members of our staff; these contributors can be found at the bottom of this page.

For this month, our MMA rankings are up to date as of September 30th, 2018. Rankings will be posted the first week of every month. Our next set of rankings will be shared the first week of October.

Our rankings cover the entire span of fighters competing in mixed martial arts around the world. Men’s weight classes from flyweight (125 lbs.) to heavyweight (265 lbs.), along with Women’s weight classes from atomweight (105 lbs.) to featherweight (145 lbs.), are included.

Fighters are ranked from 1-10, seeing the highest-voted from our staff contributors ranked in the number one position for their respected weight class. The numbers located beside each fighter show the tallied number of points received by each individual. For example: heavyweight Daniel Cormier was ranked first by ALL seven of our contributing staff members for this month. Because of this, his total number located beside his name is seven (1+1+1+1+1+1+1 = 7). Let us also take featherweight Frankie Edgar for a second example. His rankings for each staff member included this: 5th, 7th, 5th, 5th, 7th, 4th, and 4th. As a result, the total number located beside his name is 37.

If a fighter is NOT ranked in one of the seven contributor’s rankings, he/she is granted 11 points. For example, we can look at welterweight Dricus Du Plessis who was ranked by only three of seven contributors. He was ranked in 3rd, 8th, and 2nd, while being unranked in the other four groups. As a result, the total number located beside his name is 57 (3+8+2+11+11+11+11 = 57).

Heavyweight division, 265 lbs.

1. Daniel Cormier (7)

2. Stipe Miocic (14)

3. Curtis Blaydes (21)

4. Alexander Volkov (32)

5T. Vitaly Minakov (43)

5T. Derrick Lewis (43)

7. Francis Ngannou (53)

8. Alexey Oleinik (55)

9. Alistair Overeem (64)

10. Phil De Fries (67)

Fighters also receiving votes: Junior dos Santos (69), Matt Mitrione (74), Mirko Cro Cop (74)

Light Heavyweight division, 205 lbs.

1. Daniel Cormier (7)

2. Ryan Bader (15)

3. Volkan Oezdemir (26)

4. Phil Davis (28)

5. Alexander Gustafsson (42)

6. Tomasz Narkun (46)

7. Jan Blachowicz (51)

8. Ilir Latifi (53)

9. Anthony Smith (63)

10. Vadim Nemkov (70)

Fighters also receiving votes: Jimi Manuwa (71), Corey Anderson (71), Jiri Prochazka (75), Ovince Saint Preux (76), Glover Teixeira (76)

Middleweight division, 185 lbs.

1. Robert Whittaker (7)

2T. Yoel Romero (18)

2T. Gegard Mousasi (18)

4. Kelvin Gastelum (39)

5. Chris Weidman (44)

6. Luke Rockhold (45)

7. Mamed Khalidov (53)

8. Jacare Souza (57)

9. Georges St. Pierre (63)

10. David Branch (66)

Fighters also receiving votes: Israel Adesanya (69), Scott Askham (72), Derek Brunson (73), Aung La Nsang (73), Paulo Costa (75), Damian Janikowski (75)

Welterweight division, 170 lbs.

1. Tyron Woodley (7)

2. Rory MacDonald (20)

3. Stephen Thompson (25)

4. Colby Covington (35)

5. Douglas Lima (41)

6. Kamaru Usman (51)

7. Darren Till (55)

8. Rafael dos Anjos (56)

9. Dricus Du Plessis (57)

10. Andrey Koreshkov (60)

Fighters also receiving votes: Robbie Lawler (69), Ed Ruth (71), Albert Tumenov (75), Santiago Ponzinibbio (76)

Lightweight division, 155 lbs.

1. Khabib Nurmagomedov (7)

2. Tony Ferguson (19)

3. Dustin Poirier (22)

4. Conor McGregor (26)

5. Kevin Lee (35)

6. Michael Chandler (41)

7. Eddie Alvarez (55)

8. Justin Gaethje (59)

9. Patricky Pitbull (69)

10. Martin Nguyen (70)

Fighters also receiving votes: Dan Hooker (73), Edson Barboza (73), Anthony Pettis (73), Mateusz Gamrot (73), Islam Makhachev (75)

Featherweight division, 145 lbs.

1. Max Holloway (7)

2. Brian Ortega (14)

3. Jose Aldo (22)

4. Renato Moicano (34)

5. Frankie Edgar (37)

6. Patricio Pitbull (44)

7T. Martin Nguyen (59)

7T. Andre Harrison (59)

9. Chad Mendes (63)

10. Alexander Volkanovski (65)

Fighters also receiving votes: Emmanuel Sanchez (70), Mirsad Bektic (72), Kleber Koike Erbst (74), Jeremy Stephens (74), Marcin Wrzosek (76)

Bantamweight division, 135 lbs.

1. TJ Dillashaw (7)

2. Marlon Moraes (14)

3. Raphael Assuncao (25)

4. Darrion Caldwell (30)

5. Cody Garbrandt (40)

6. Bibiano Fernandes (48)

7. Jimmie Rivera (49)

8. Aljamain Sterling (58)

9. Dominick Cruz (65)

10. John Lineker (67)

Fighters also receiving votes: John Dodson (72), Kevin Belingon (72), Shintaro Ishiwatari (75), Rani Yahya (76)

Flyweight division, 125 lbs.

1. Demetrious Johnson (7)

2. Kyoji Horiguchi (16)

3. Henry Cejudo (19)

4. Sergio Pettis (35)

5. Joseph Benavidez (43)

6. Deiveson Figueiredo (45)

7. Askar Askarov (48)

8. Ray Borg (54)

9T. Dustin Ortiz (64)

9T. Jussier Formiga (64)

Fighters also receiving votes: Geje Eustaquio (70), Felipe Silva (74), Wilson Reis (75), Alexandre Pantoja (76)

Women’s Featherweight division, 145 lbs.

1. Cris Cyborg (7)

2. Julia Budd (14)

3. Holly Holm (21)

4. Germaine de Randamie (29)

5. Megan Anderson (36)

6. Felicia Spencer (40)

7. Talita Nogueira (49)

8. Charmaine Tweet (58)

9. Cindy Dandois (67)

10. Larissa Pacheco (70)

Fighters also receiving votes: Arlene Blencowe (71)

Women’s Bantamweight division, 135 lbs.

1. Amanda Nunes (7)

2. Ketlen Vieira (15)

3. Cat Zingano (27)

4. Raquel Pennington (31)

5. Sarah Kaufman (35)

6. Marion Reneau (46)

7. Tonya Evinger (48)

8. Sara McMann (60)

9T. Aspen Ladd (70)

9T. Leslie Smith (70)

Fighters also receiving votes: Irene Aldana (72), Pannie Kianzad (75), Germaine de Randamie (76)

Women’s Flyweight division, 125 lbs.

1. Valentina Shevchenko (8)

2. Ilima Lei-MacFarlane (26)

3T. Katlyn Chookagian (33)

3T. Nicco Montano (33)

5. Ariane Lipski (37)

6. Sijara Eubanks (49)

7. Liz Carmouche (50)

8. Alexis Davis (59)

9. Valerie Letourneau (60)

10. Jennifer Maia (62)

Fighters also receiving votes: Jessica Eye (64), Rin Nakai (73), Lauren Murphy (75), Ji Yeon Kim (76), Agnieszka Niedzwiedz (76)



Women’s Strawweight division, 115 lbs.

1. Rose Namajunas (7)

2. Joanna Jedrzejczyk (14)

3. Jessica Andrade (21)

4. Tatiana Suarez (32)

5. Claudia Gadelha (34)

6. Tecia Torres (50)

7. Virna Jandiroba (53)

8. Karolina Kowalkiewicz (58)

9. Kanako Murata (68)

10. Felice Herrig (70)

Fighters also receiving votes: Xiong Jin Nan (71), Carla Esparza (72), Michelle Waterson (72), Nina Ansaroff (74), Livia Souza (75), Weili Zhang (76)

Women’s Atomweight division, 105 lbs.

1. Kanna Asakura (9)

2. Angela Lee (17)

3. Seo Hee Ham (19)

4. Ayaka Hamasaki (30)

5. Rena Kubota (38)

6. Jinh Yu Frey (48)

7. Lizbeth Lopez Silva (54)

8. Mina Kurobe (55)

9. Mei Yamaguchi (57)

10. Herica Tiburcio (70)

Fighters also receiving votes: Ashley Cummins (73), Kyra Batara (73), Istela Nunes (75), Loma Lookboonme (75)

MMASucka Ranking Contributors:

Wesley Riddle

Mike Skytte

Michael Fiedel

Matt Bricker

Ryan Wagner

Nick Baldwin

Mitch Banuelos

