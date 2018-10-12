Who does the MMASucka staff see moving on in Bellator’s heavyweight tournament?

The weekend is here and so are the MMASucka Staff picks. In the second weekend of October, we are brought two outstanding Bellator cards. Bellator 207 and 208 features more than a good portion of intriguing matchups as the Heavyweight Grand Prix continues. By both events end, the finalists for the tournament will be decided.

In the first semi-final matchup at Bellator 207, Matt Mitrione takes on light heavyweight champion, Ryan Bader. The action goes down live on Paramount Network from the familiar Mohegan Sun Resort and Casino. Chael Sonnen takes on the infamous Fedor Emelianenko in the main event of Bellator 208. Saturdays Bellator 208 takes place at the Nassau Coliseum.

The first of the Heavyweight Grand Prix matchups pits two former UFC contenders against each. Ryan Bader made a career resurgence upon leaving the UFC and joining the Bellator roster in free agency. During his time with the UFC, Bader routinely found himself at the top of the light heavyweight division rankings. Yet, when given opportunities to earn a top contender spot, he failed.

Bader vs. Mitrione

Once with Bellator, Bader was granted a title shot at then champion, Phil Davis at Madison Square Garden for the PPV event, Bellator NYC. The Arizona State University wrestler edged by the defending champion, earning a split decision victory and the light heavyweight title.

Matt Mitrione had a similar experience. The Ultimate Fighter Season 10 star had mountains of success thus far inside the Bellator cage. In four career bouts with the organization, Mitrione is undefeated with three stoppage victories.

Sonnen vs. Fedor

Saturday’s matchup has the feel of something wild. The always entertaining and outspoken, Chael Sonnen continues his quest for a major MMA title when he takes on ‘The Last Emperor’, Fedor Emelianenko.

Sonnen faces another mixed martial arts legend when he makes the walk Saturday. His opponents in Bellator have all held that moniker. ‘The American Gangster’ fought Tito Ortiz, Wanderlei Silva, and Rampage Jackson respectively during his time with the promotion.

Fedor Emelianenko is the only competitor left in the Grand Prix who has never competed under the UFC banner. While the Octagon may not be in his past, Emelianenko is one of a few high-profile signings over the past few years, put on display by Bellator in the Heavyweight Grand Prix. Signings such as Roy Nelson, Chael Sonnen, Matt Mitrione, and Ryan Bader.

Staff Picks

The WINNER of staff picks will have a chance to receive a custom-made championship belt from ProAmBelts following completion of the 2018 calendar year! The 2017 winner was awarded to Wesley Riddle, compiling a record of 118-74 for main card fights. Staff picks compose of both Bellator and UFC fights taken place on the main card.

Check out our MMASucka staff picks for Bellator 207 & 208, as well as our current compiled records through 2018.

Bellator Staff Picks

Staff Records after UFC 229

Michael DeSantis: 150-66 Ryan Wagner: 145-71 Wesley Riddle: 141-75 Mitchell Banuelos: 140-76 Omar Villagrana: 136-80 6T. Mike Skytte: 124-92 6T. Ed Gallo: 121-95 Jeremy Brand: 122-85 Justin Pierrot: 102-90 Matt Bricker: 69-41 Brian Gerson: 67-54 Suraj Sukumar: 37-26 Connor Deitrich: 24-10

Carrington Banks (7-1) vs. Mandel Nallo (6-0)

Jeremy Brand: Nallo via Round 2 TKO

Wesley Riddle:

Mike Skytte: Banks via UD

Justin Pierrot: Nallo via UD

Michael DeSantis: Banks via UD

Ryan Wagner: Banks via UD

Mitchell Banuelos: Banks via UD

Ed Gallo: Banks via UD

Omar Villagrana: Banks via UD

Brian Gerson: Banks via UD

Matt Bricker: Hallo via Round 1 SUB

Connor Deitrich: Banks via UD

Suraj Sukumar: Banks via UD

Staff Picking Banks: 9

Staff Picking Hallo: 3

Kevin Ferguson Jr. aka Baby Slice (3-1) vs. Corey Browning (3-2)

Jeremy Brand: Baby Slice via Round 1 TKO

Wesley Riddle:

Mike Skytte: Baby Slice via Round 1 SUB

Justin Pierrot: Baby Slice via Round 2 TKO

Michael DeSantis: Baby Slice via Round 1 TKO

Ryan Wagner: Baby Slice via Round 1 TKO

Mitchell Banuelos: Baby Slice via Round 1 TKO

Ed Gallo: Baby Slice via Round 2 SUB

Omar Villagrana: Baby Slice via UD

Brian Gerson: Baby Slice via Round 1 TKO

Matt Bricker: Baby Slice via Round 1 TKO

Connor Deitrich: Baby Slice via Round 1 TKO

Suraj Sukumar: Baby Slice via Round 1 TKO

Staff Picking Baby Slice: 12

Staff Picking Browning: 0

Lorenz Larkin (19-7) vs. Ion Pascu (18-8)

Jeremy Brand: Larkin via Round 1 TKO

Wesley Riddle:

Mike Skytte: Larkin via UD

Justin Pierrot: Larkin via UD

Michael DeSantis: Larkin via UD

Ryan Wagner: Larkin via UD

Mitchell Banuelos: Larkin via Round 2 TKO

Ed Gallo: Larkin via Round 3 TKO #StayChoppin

Omar Villagrana: Larkin via UD

Brian Gerson: Larkin via UD

Matt Bricker: Larkin via UD

Connor Deitrich: Larkin via Round 3 TKO

Suraj Sukumar: Larkin via UD

Staff Picking Larkin: 12

Staff Picking Pascu: 0



Roy Nelson (23-15) vs. Sergei Kharitonov (28-7)

Jeremy Brand: Kharitonov via UD

Wesley Riddle:

Mike Skytte: Kharitonov via Round 1 TKO

Justin Pierrot: Kharitonov via SD

Michael DeSantis: Nelson via UD

Ryan Wagner: Nelson via UD

Mitchell Banuelos: Nelson via UD

Ed Gallo: Hoy Nelson via UD

Omar Villagrana: Nelson via UD

Brian Gerson: Nelson via UD

Matt Bricker: Kharitonov via SD

Connor Deitrich: Big Belly Roy via Round 2 KO

Suraj Sukumar: Kharitonov via Round 3 TKO

Staff Picking for Nelson: 7

Staff Picking for Kharitonov: 5



Matt Mitrione (13-5) vs. Ryan Bader (25-5)

Matt Mitrione vs. Ryan Bader

Jeremy Brand: Mitrione via Round 2 TKO

Wesley Riddle:

Mike Skytte: Bader via Round 3 TKO

Justin Pierrot: Bader via Round 2 TKO

Michael DeSantis: Darth Bader Round 3 TKO

Ryan Wagner: Bader via UD

Mitchell Banuelos: Bader via UD

Ed Gallo: Bader via UD

Omar Villagrana: Bader via UD

Brian Gerson: Mitrione via Round 1 TKO

Matt Bricker: Bader via Round 1 TKO

Connor Deitrich: Bader via Round 2 TKO

Suraj Sukumar: Bader via Round 1 TKO

Staff Picking Bader: 10

Staff Picking Mitrione: 2



Henry Corrales (15-3) vs. Andy Main (12-3-1)

Jeremy Brand: Main via Round 2 SUB

Wesley Riddle:

Mike Skytte: Corrales via Round 1 TKO

Justin Pierrot: Corrales via UD

Michael DeSantis:

Ryan Wagner: Corrales via UD

Mitchell Banuelos: Corrales via UD

Ed Gallo: Corrales via UD

Omar Villagrana: Corrales via UD

Brian Gerson: Main via Round 2 TKO

Matt Bricker: Corrales via UD

Connor Deitrich: Corrales via Round 2 TKO

Suraj Sukumar: Corrales via UD

Staff Picking Corrales: 9

Staff Picking Main: 2



Cheick Kongo (28-10-2) vs. Timothy Johnson (12-4)

Cheick Kongo vs. Timothy Johnson

Jeremy Brand: Kongo via UD

Wesley Riddle:

Mike Skytte: Johnson via UD

Justin Pierrot: Johnson via UD

Michael DeSantis:

Ryan Wagner: Johnson via UD

Mitchell Banuelos: Johnson via UD

Ed Gallo: Johnson via UD

Omar Villagrana: Johnson via UD

Brian Gerson: Kongo via Round 1 TKO

Matt Bricker: Kongo via Round 1 KO

Connor Deitrich: Kongo via UD

Suraj Sukumar: Kongo via UD

Staff Picking Johnson: 7

Staff Picking Kongo: 5



Alexander Shlemenko (57-11) vs. Anatoly Tokov (26-3)

Jeremy Brand: Shlemenko via Round 3 TKO

Wesley Riddle:

Mike Skytte: Tokov via Round 2 TKO

Justin Pierrot: Shlemenko via UD

Michael DeSantis:

Ryan Wagner: Tokov via UD

Mitchell Banuelos: Tokov via Round 2 TKO

Ed Gallo: Tokov via UD

Omar Villagrana: Tokov via UD

Brian Gerson: Shlemenko via Round 2 TKO

Matt Bricker: Tokov via Round 3 TKO

Connor Deitrich: Tokov via UD

Suraj Sukumar: Tokov via Round 3 TKO

Staff Picking Shlemenko: 3

Staff Picking Tokov: 8



Benson Henderson (25-8) vs. Saad Awad (23-9)

Jeremy Brand: Henderson via Round 2 SUB

Wesley Riddle:

Mike Skytte: Henderson via SD

Justin Pierrot: Henderson via UD

Michael DeSantis:

Ryan Wagner: Henderson via UD

Mitchell Banuelos: Henderson via UD

Ed Gallo: Henderson via UD

Omar Villagrana: Henderson via UD

Brian Gerson: Awad via UD

Matt Bricker: Awad via UD

Connor Deitrich: Henderson via UD

Suraj Sukumar: Henderson via UD

Staff Picking Henderson: 9

Staff Picking Awad: 2



Fedor Emelianenko (37-5) vs. Chael Sonnen (30-15-1)

Jeremy Brand: Sonnen via UD

Wesley Riddle:

Mike Skytte: Fedor via Round 1 KO

Justin Pierrot: Sonnen via UD

Michael DeSantis:

Ryan Wagner: Fedor via Round 1 KO, I guess?

Mitchell Banuelos: Sonnen via UD

Ed Gallo: Sonnen via UD, then we all cry

Omar Villagrana: Sonnen via UD

Brian Gerson: Fedor via Round 1 KO

Matt Bricker: Sonnen via SD

Connor Deitrich: Uncle Chael via UD <3

Suraj Sukumar: Sonnen via UD

Staff Picking Fedor: 3

Staff Picking Sonnen: 8

Related

View the original article on MMA Sucka: MMASucka’s Bellator 207 & 208 Staff Picks