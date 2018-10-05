A replacement has been found after Wagner Prado was left without an opponent.

With KSW 45 set to take place tomorrow Saturday, October 06, 2018, there has been a literal last second change to the bout card. Due to issues that will be later explained, Max Nunes will no longer compete Saturday against Wagner Prado in London.

The Issue

According to a KSW press release, Nunes missed several deadlines and no-showed to the fighter hotel. KSW Sports Director Wojslaw Rysiewski stated, “He [Nunes] didn’t supply his medical on time and missed every deadline we gave him in the build-up to the event. Then the morning he was scheduled to arrive at the fighter hotel, when there was still time to submit everything, he sent a text message saying he wasn’t going to come. This left us without a fight just two days away. Wagner Prado flew from Brazil to Poland a week before the fight and has been a consummate professional about the whole thing. Thankfully we found a replacement for him on such short notice in Lukasz Parobiec. Huge respect for both Prado and Parobiec for accepting this fight.”

The Late Addition

Lukasz Parobiec is probably most commonly known to fans as going to a draw with Chi Lewis Perry. This bout took place in June 2018 at BAMMA Fight Night London. The London based Polish fighter has won 12 of his 13 victories by finish. The other lone bout was a victory due to illegal 12-6 elbows delivered by his opponent. The matchup Saturday will be contested under heavyweight weight limit.

KSW 45 is set to air Saturday, October 06, 2018 on KSW.TV. Despite some bumps in the road, KSW has been able to fix every bout that could have potentially fallen off. KSW looks to always provide for the fans. Follow MMA Sucka for all the up to date KSW information.