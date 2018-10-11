Team Alkhasov. (Photo via Brave Combat Federation)

Brave Combat Federation will introduce the flyweight championship to the organization very soon. Marcel Adur and Velimurad Alkhasov vie for the strap to become the first 125-lb champion in promotional history.

Adur (14-4) of Brazil brings his near-twenty-fight record to the cage in what will be his fourth Brave appearance. He is currently 3-0 in the organization with three-straight knockouts. The former Noxii Combat title-holder has eleven knockout wins in his career and has never lost via stoppage.

Opposite him will be undefeated sambo stud Velimurad Alkhasov (5-0) who despite the less experience, has had a far more successful MMA career thus far. The Russian was the inaugural flyweight champion in ACB previously, and he made his Brave debut in August after two years away. Here he defeated Sean Santella. His impressive – but short – run in the sport has seen him defeat the likes of Mikael Silander and Ruslan Albiltarov.

Brave CF has recently expanded their evergrowing flyweight division, announcing that more international stars would soon be joining the ranks. The division already featured some great talent, however. Such as jiu-jitsu legend and ten-time IBJJF champion Bruno Malfacine among many others.

The bout between Adur and Alkhasov will take place at Brave 18 on November 16 at the Khalifa Sports City in Bahrain.