Featherweight champion Artur Sowinski is set to defend his title at KSW 46.

KSW 46, which is set to take place December 01, 2018 from Gliwice, Poland, has steadily been pumping out the lineup for the end of the year card since the conclusion of the KSW 45 card. Another smaller weight class battle has been set for the night. This one is between the first ever featherweight champion and a longtime welterweight contender. The two have agreed to the lightweight weight class.

KSW 46 Newest Announced Bout

It appears as if KSW if pulling out all of it’s biggest names and former champions for its end of the year bash. The bout is no different. The first ever KSW featherweight champion, Artur Sowinski, is set to take on the very consistent Polish fighter, Kamil Szymuszowski. Sowinski has spent much of his 18-10 career down at featherweight; while Szymuszowki spent many of his 16-5 professional bouts up at welterweight. Both are coming off a tough loss. This will lead to a fight between two hungry Polish stars. Look for fireworks as this two both want to end the year with a bang rolling into 2019.

View the original article on MMA Sucka: KSW Keeping Bouts Rolling Out For KSW 46