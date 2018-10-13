At KSW 46, the Polish Zombie meets one of KSW’s most interesting prospects.

With two outstanding championship bouts already announced for KSW 46, a potential title eliminator has been added to the December 01, 2018 extravaganza. The always popular and fan favorite to all KSW fans, “The Polish Zombie” Marcin Wrzosek (13-4) as he takes on the French MMA superstar Salahdine Parnasse (11-0-1.) Parnasse is riding a victory over a former champion. He would love nothing more than to add another tally to that total.

Third Bout to a Star-Studded KSW 46 Card

With the greatly anticipated rematch for the light heavyweight championship between current title holder Tomasz Narkun and MMA legend Mamed Khalidov and vacated featherweight championship on the line, The Polish Zombie/Parnasse serves as a perfect title eliminator bout. Currently, the co-main event features former champion Kleber Koike Erbst takes on currently lightweight champion Mateusz Gamrot.

The Ultimate Fighter 22 is where The Polish Zombie made his name with North American fans. The Zombie represented the international squad under Team McGregor in December 2015. Aside from his time on TUF 22, the Zombie’s only loss since 2013 came to one of the co-main event fighters, Erbst. Since joining KSW in June 2015 for KSW 35, he has earned a record of 3-1 within the organization. Parnasee is on the path to greatness in KSW. So far in KSW, Parnasse has earned two decision victories over Lukasz Rajewski and former KSW champion Artur Sowinski. The Sowinski victory came earlier this year in April at KSW 43.

KSW 46 is set to broadcast live on ksw.tv on December 01, 2018 from Gilwice, Poland. Follow MMA Sucka for all of your KSW up to date news, previews, live results, and full reviews.

