KSW’s biggest star returns to headline KSW 46.

Just days prior to the kickoff of KSW 45 in London, KSW announced KSW 46 for December 01, 2018. Speculation ran rampant as everyone tried to guess the main event. During the KSW 45 event, we all received the news we were hoping for as fans.

KSW 46 Headliner Announced

During the broadcast of KSW 45, it was announced Tomasz Narkun would defend his title in a re-match against KSW legend Mamed Khalidov. Khalidov recently vacated the middleweight title. It now appears it was to pursue his loss to Narkun up a weight class at light heavyweight.

Both fighters were present for the announcement and had nothing but good things to say about the other. The two met earlier in 2018 with Narkun taking out Khalidov in the second round by way of submission. Khalidov, a former light heavyweight champion who vacated to chase the middleweight crown will look to regain the title he left behind.

Also of note, KSW announced the signing of English actor, Martyn Ford. It is also very likely we will see Ford on the KSW 46 card. Make sure to follow us here on MMASucka for all of your KSW and MMA breaking news, previews, and reviews.

