Europe’s top promotion will likely have something special in store for the end of 2018.

Earlier today via Twitter, KSW announced their fourth event for 2018 will be KSW 46 which will take place on December 01, 2018. The event will take place in Gliwice, Poland. The last time KSW had an event in this region was KSW Extra in September 2008. That event saw Maciej Gorski win two bouts in one night to take the tournament championship. Also on the card was Mamed Khalidov, Jan Blachowicz defeating Christian M’Pumbu, and Alexander Gustafsson‘s lone KSW appearance.

KSW 46

Also mentioned in the Twitter post was a message stating, “the fight of the evening” will be announced. Light heavyweight champion Tomasz Narkun retweeted the post and asked if anyone had any idea on the main event for the card. Mamed Khalidov and his friends have been active on social media as well lately. Will we see the rematch between Khalidov and Narkun? Is this why the middleweight title was vacated? Hopefully, some of these questions will be answered during the KSW 45 broadcast on KSW.TV on Saturday, October 06, 2018.

***

Stay tuned right here at MMASucka for more live streams as well as videos highlighting the top fighters, commentators, coaches, promoters and other names in MMA and combat sports. We also bring you great offers on the latest MMA products and merchandise. You can also subscribe to our YouTube channel for regular updates and all the latest fight news. You can also check out our sister site, at TheFightBuzz.com for the latest from the world of MMA and other combat sports.