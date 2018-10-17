KSW will stop at nothing to make KSW 46 their greatest card to date.

KSW 46, set to take placed December 01, 2018, is setting up nicely with its fifth fight announcement. A welterweight clash has been set up with Michal Michalski, Fight of the Night winner in his debut at KSW 43. His opponent for the night is the undefeated (6-0) Polish 24-year-old fighter, Krystian Kaszubowski. The event is set to air live on KSW.TV from Gliwice, Poland.

Welterweight Clash at KSW 46

The 29-year-old Michalski made an impressive showing under the bright lights of KSW. Though he lost by third-round submission, Michalski was in control much of the first and second round against the very talented David “Sagat” Zawada. Both fighters walked out of KSW 43 with a Fight of the Night bonus. The Rio Grappling Wroclaw product currently owns a 6-3 record. He spent many of his professional fights in the Polish organization Fight Exclusive Night.

Undefeated Mighty Bulls Gdynia representative, Kaszubowski, was arguably more impressive in his KSW debut, winning by first-round knockout against Christopher Henze. Just over one minute into the bout, Kaszubowski, delivered the knockout elbows to the then-undefeated German fighter Henze at KSW 42. Kaszubowski would love nothing more than to pull off a second straight impressive KSW victory under the massive viewing crowd drawn in event after event by KSW.

