KSW is going all in for their return to Wembley.

KSW 45 is set to take place Saturday, October 06, 2018 live from London, England on KSW.TV. The nine-fight card will feature the semifinals of the middleweight tournament to crown a new champion. The welterweight title will also be on the line in a highly anticipated rematch. A heavyweight showdown between champion Phil De Fries and former champion Karol Bedorf will top the bill. Stick with MMASucka for live KSW 45 results.

KSW 45 Results

Phil De Fries vs. Karol Bedorf

Erko Jun vs. Popek Monster

Michal Materla vs. Damian Janikowski

Dricus Du Plessis vs. Roberto Soldic

Marcin Wojcik vs. Scott Askham

James McSweeney vs. Thiago Silva

Wagner Prado vs. Lukasz Parobiec

Akop Szostak vs. Jamie Sloane

Leszek Krakowski vs. Alfie Davis

Follow MMA Sucka for live up to the minute result updates and a full review after the event.

***

Stay tuned right here at MMASucka for more live streams as well as videos highlighting the top fighters, commentators, coaches, promoters and other names in MMA and combat sports. We also bring you great offers on the latest MMA products and merchandise. You can also subscribe to our YouTube channel for regular updates and all the latest fight news. You can also check out our sister site, at TheFightBuzz.com for the latest from the world of MMA and other combat sports.