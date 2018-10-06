Tweet on Twitter
KSW 45 is set to take place Saturday, October 06, 2018 live from London, England on KSW.TV. The nine-fight card will feature the semifinals of the middleweight tournament to crown a new champion. The welterweight title will also be on the line in a highly anticipated rematch. A heavyweight showdown between champion Phil De Fries and former champion Karol Bedorf will top the bill. Stick with MMASucka for live KSW 45 results.
KSW 45 Results
Phil De Fries vs. Karol Bedorf
Erko Jun vs. Popek Monster
Michal Materla vs. Damian Janikowski
Dricus Du Plessis vs. Roberto Soldic
Marcin Wojcik vs. Scott Askham
James McSweeney vs. Thiago Silva
Wagner Prado vs. Lukasz Parobiec
Akop Szostak vs. Jamie Sloane
Leszek Krakowski vs. Alfie Davis
Follow MMA Sucka for live up to the minute result updates and a full review after the event.
***
Stay tuned right here at MMASucka for more live streams as well as videos highlighting the top fighters, commentators, coaches, promoters and other names in MMA and combat sports. We also bring you great offers on the latest MMA products and merchandise. You can also subscribe to our YouTube channel for regular updates and all the latest fight news. You can also check out our sister site, at TheFightBuzz.com for the latest from the world of MMA and other combat sports.
View the original article on MMA Sucka: KSW 45 Results