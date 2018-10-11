LAS VEGAS, NV – OCTOBER 06: Khabib Nurmagomedov of Russia reacts after defeating Conor McGregor of Ireland in their UFC lightweight championship bout during the UFC 229 event inside T-Mobile Arena on October 6, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Khabib Nurmagomedov has gave the UFC an ultimatum. He says he will leave the promotion if his teammate, Zubaira Tukhugov, is cut from the UFC after his role in the aftermath following the UFC 229 main event.

Nurmagomedov, who successfully defended his lightweight title, issued a statement on Thursday morning claiming he will not only break his contract, but forfeit his $2 million paycheck which is currently being withheld by the Nevada State Athletic Commission.

Nurmagomedov’s Statement

Nurmagomedov issued the following statement on Instagram:

“I would like to address UFC,” Khabib Nurmagomedov wrote. “Why didn’t you fire anyone when McGregor’s team attacked the bus and injured a couple of people? They could have killed someone there, why no one says anything about insulting my homeland, religion, nation, family?

“Why do you have to punish my team, when both teams fought. If you say that I started it, then I do not agree, I finished what he had started. In any case, punish me, Zubaira Tukhugov has nothing to do with that. If you think that I’ll keep silent then you are mistaken. You cancelled Zubaira’s fight and you want to dismiss him just because he hit Conor. But don’t forget that it was Conor who had hit my another brother FIRST, just check the video.

“If you decide to fire him, you should know that you’ll lose me too. We never give up on our brothers in Russia and I will go to the end for my brother. If you still decide to fire him, don’t forget to send me my broken contract, otherwise I’ll break it myself.

“And one more thing, you can keep my money that you are withholding. You are pretty busy with that, I hope it won’t get stuck in your throat. We have defended our honor and this is the most important thing. We intend to go to the end.”

Tukhugov vs. Lobov

Following the UFC 229 brawl, UFC President Dana White said Tukhugov would be cut from the promotion. The Nevada State Athletic Commission, however, is still withholding Nurmagomedov’s check pending an investigation into the altercation with McGregor’s team.

It remains unclear whether Tukhugov will still fight Artem Lobov (McGregor’s teammate). The two were set to fight at UFC Fight Night 138. The UFC’s official website still has the bout listed as though it will happen.

