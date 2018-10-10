TORONTO, CANADA – SEPTEMBER 21: (L-R) Jon ‘Bones’ Jones celebrates after finishing five rounds against Alexander ‘The Mauler’ Gustafsson in their UFC light heavyweight championship bout at the Air Canada Center on September 21, 2013 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Al Bello/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

UFC 232 has its main event official, as the final PPV of the year will feature a rematch in Jon Jones vs. Alexander Gustafsson. They are set to headline for the light heavyweight title according to Ariel Helwani of ESPN.

Helwani added that current light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier is expected to be stripped of the title once the fight happens.

In a rematch of what many believe to be one of the greatest UFC fights in history, Jones (22-1 MMA, 1 NC, 16-1, 1 NC UFC) is set to face off with Gustafsson (18-4 MMA, 10-4 UFC).

Jones last stepped inside the Octagon against Cormier on July 29, 2017 at UFC 214. Jones won the fight via third-round knockout, but the decision was overturned after Jones tested positive for turinabol. He was then stripped of the title. After much speculation of whether or not Jones would be suspended for up to four years, he was handed a 15-month suspension. The former light heavyweight champion is eligible to fight again as soon as November.

Gustafsson, on the other hand, is coming off a win over Glover Teixeira via KO (punches). The pair earned a ‘Fight of the Night’ bonus. The much-anticipated rematch is finally set to go down more than five years later.

Jon Jones and Alexander Gustafsson’s original fight took place at UFC 165. Jones won via unanimous decision. Jones also broke the record for most consecutive UFC light heavyweight title defenses. However, what stole the show was the five-round war the two men endured.

UFC 232 takes place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV on December, 29, 2018. The card includes a women’s featherweight title fight between champion Cris Cyborg taking on Amanda Nunes.

Featured Image credit:

Embed from Getty Images

Related

View the original article on MMA Sucka: Jon Jones vs. Alexander Gustafsson II set for UFC 232