John Gotti III prepares for battle. Photo Courtesy of CES and Will Paul.

The wait is over for the return of the infamous John Gotti III. Gotti returns to the CES cage November 2 for CES 53, when the promotion returns to its hub venue, Twin River Casino in Lincoln, RI. He faces Josh Zuckerman of West Palm Beach, Florida in his return. Promotion officials confirmed the match-up to MMASucka Friday afternoon.

When Gotti makes the walk in November, his six-month lay-off ends. His last appearance came in the co-main event of CES NY 1. Gotti brought the CES excitement with the promotion’s first trip to the Empire State. At the event, Gotti defeated Eddie Haws in the opening minute of their contest.

The finish came in spectacular fashion. For 20 seconds, Gotti measured Haws in the center of the cage. Haws stood on the outside of striking range, throwing a couple leg kicks in that span. Once Haws built enough confidence to enter striking range, Gotti fired off left and right hooks which sent his opponent tumbling down. As his opponent sunk like a slinky, Gotti followed him to the mat with vicious hammer fists before the referee could manage to halt the action.

Gotti’s victory at CES NY 1 brought his record to 2-0 as a professional. His debut ended similarly. Gotti fought Johnny Adams at CES 46 in October 2017. There he earned a TKO victory inside four minutes of the very first round. He looks to continue this impressive and dominant streak when he takes on Josh Zuckerman at CES 53.

Zuckerman looks to shock the MMA world and earn his first victory as a professional on the November card. The Florida fighter currently is win-less in three pro bouts. Although he sits at 0-3, two of his losses came at the hands of talented fighters in Matt Frevola and Philip Rowe.

