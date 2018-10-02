LAS VEGAS, NV – FEBRUARY 06: Joe Giannetti (L) stands in his corner as coach Daniel Cormier stands above him during the filming of The Ultimate Fighter: Undefeated on February 6, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Cage Titans announced another mouth-watering matchup for the upcoming November event, Cage Titans 41. 2018’s final Cage Titans event is primed to steal the limelight from the other fan-pleasing cards from the past 12 months. The Ultimate Fighter: Undefeated finalist, Joe Giannetti returns to the waterfront venue of Plymouth Memorial Hall against Maine’s undefeated Josh Harvey. Cage Titans officials announced the bout Monday afternoon, promotion owner and match-maker confirmed the matchup with MMASucka.

Joe Giannetti vs. Josh Harvey Official for Cage Titans 41

The bout is a homecoming for Norwell’s Joe Giannetti. The South Shore Sportfighting standout earned a spot on the 27th season of the Ultimate Fighter. Dubbed, ‘Undefeated’, the season highlighted featherweight and lightweight fighters with blemish-less records. Giannetti became a fan-favorite during his time on the reality series for his flashy fighting style and incredible finishes on his way to the show’s finale.

The New England fighter fell short in the season’s finale. Giannetti lost a split decision to the tournament winner and ‘Ultimate Fighter’ Mike Trizano. The fight seemingly was decided by the third round after the competitors traded two rounds. In the third round, Trizano kept a higher pace and output to narrowly edge the Boston fighter out on the judges’ cards. His loss became the second time ‘Skeletor’ went the distance in his professional career.

Following the loss, Giannetti learned in not-so-dramatic fashion that he would not be signed by the UFC roster. His fight against the undefeated Josh Harvey begins his goal of returning to the roster he was snubbed from.

The matchup provides potential problems for both fighters. For Maine’s Harvey, the ‘Ultimate Fighter’ finalist is the toughest task thus far into his professional career.

As an amateur, ‘Hook on’ Harvey faced some of the toughest competition available. He faced fighters such as Caleb Hall, Dylan Lockard (Harvey’s only loss, Amateur or Pro), Ricky Dexter, and Ryan DiBartolomeo. All of which are talented fighters with commensurate records.

As a professional, Harvey has not been outside the opening round in any of his contests. His total cage time as pro represents less than a full three rounds of action, 9:38. Most recently, Harvey dispatched combat sports veteran, Jay Ellis by way of triangle choke in only 30 seconds.

Cage Titans 41 takes place at the infamous Plymouth Memorial Hall from the beautiful and historic Plymouth, Massachusetts. Giannetti vs. Harvey adds to a short list of incredible fights scheduled for the November 3rd card. Former bantamweight champion, Johnny ‘Cupcakes’ Campbell takes on lightweight champion Dan Dubuque in a #1 contender fight in the bantamweight division. Also featured on the card, undefeated Danielle Hindley takes on Canada’s Alyssa Krahn, and Kin Moy returns against Patrick Corrigan.

Main Photo

Embed from Getty Images

Related

View the original article on MMA Sucka: Joe Giannetti vs. Josh Harvey Official for Cage Titans 41