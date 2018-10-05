UNIONDALE, NY – JULY 22: Jeremy Kennedy of Canada poses for a post fight portrait backstage during the UFC Fight Night event inside the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum on July 22, 2017 in Uniondale, New York. (Photo by Mike Roach/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

The 26-year-old Canadian featherweight, Jeremy Kennedy, was a late addition to the playoff picture in the Professional Fighters League inaugural season. Kennedy is set to take on Marcos Galvao in an alternate spot bout. The event is set to take place on Friday night inside the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans.

PFL Playoffs

The PFL playoffs are slated to begin Friday night from New Orleans, Louisiana with the featherweight and heavyweight quarterfinals and semifinals. The finals are set to take place on New Year’s Eve in New York City. Should Kennedy emerge victorious, he would take a place in the bracket should an injury take out a competitor.

Kennedy is currently 12-1 in MMA and left the UFC after a very impressive 3-1 run with notable wins over Rony Jason and Kyle Bochniak. He will look to continue his amazing professional run when he takes on the 18-11 long-time Bellator veteran Galvao. Kennedy, a former Battlefield Fight League champion, was successful in his first bout after the UFC. He earned a first round KO against Danyel Pilo in August 2018 under the Brave CF banner.

