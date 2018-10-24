LAS VEGAS, NV – AUGUST 19: Hyun Gyu Lim of South Korea poses on the scale during the UFC 202 weigh-in at the MGM Grand Hotel & Casino on August 19, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Nearly two weeks ago, we at MMASucka had a bit of an exclusive regarding the main event of Double G’s debut show next month. In that piece, we reported that Hyun Gyu Lim was rumored for the card as well.

Here we are now, and the opposition has been revealed. What a stiff test it is, as Lim will face former ONE title-holder Igor Svirid. The first to report the news was the always reliable @sayatmma of Ruby Sport & Entertainment.

Hyun Gyu Lim faces Igor Svirid at inaugural Double G show next month

“The Ace” Hyun Gyu Lim (13-7-1) returns home to South Korea following three-straight losses in the UFC. The former PXC Welterweight Champion entered the big leagues in 2013, quickly becoming a fan-favorite and one of the hottest prospects in the game.

After two big knockout wins, Lim faced his toughest test to date in Strikeforce title-holder Tarec Saffiedine. The bout was a wild 25-minute affair that saw Saffiedine take the nod. “The Ace” returned nine months later, starching Takenori Sato. Sadly, this 2014 win was the last time Lim tasted victory. More recently, Lim has only fought once per year since – having not fought yet in 2018. In his final outing back in September of 2017, Lim dropped a decision to former King of Pancrase, Daichi Abe. This following (T)KO defeats against Neil Magny and Mike Perry.

Igor “Lionheart” Svirid (12-6) began his career with a loss before winning ten-straight in a year and a half. This culminating in a ONE Middleweight Championship win thanks to a 17-second knockout. Svirid quickly lost the title, however, dropping it to Vitaly Bigdash in one of the best fights in ONE history. After another loss to Luis Santos, the Kazakh left the promotion.

Since leaving the organization he was once champion of, “Lionheart” has amassed a record of 2-2. This includes one win over Rolando Cambal in ACB and another over Joe Ray in Battlefield Fighting Championships – each via rear naked choke. Both recent losses came inside the ACB cage, with the most recent being earlier this year.

No details on weight class have been revealed. Considering Lim is typically considered a large welterweight, the potential is there for him to move up to middleweight to face Svirid. But the Kazakh isn’t exactly a large middleweight, so him cutting down isn’t out of the realm of possibility.

The inaugural Double G show will take place on November 18 in Seoul, South Korea at the Jangchung Gymnasium

LAS VEGAS, NV – AUGUST 19: Hyun Gyu Lim of South Korea poses on the scale during the UFC 202 weigh-in at the MGM Grand Hotel & Casino on August 19, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

