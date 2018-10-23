GLORY Kickboxing has announced details regarding their year-end show. GLORY 62 will take place at the Rotterdam Ahoy in the Netherlands on December 8. The show will feature a one-night, eight-man heavyweight tournament with $150,000 prize money up for grabs.

Two-time title challenger and three-time heavyweight contender tournament winner, Benjamin “Mr. Gentleman” Adegbuyi (31-5, 18KO) will be the tournament’s #1 seed. He enters the evening with three-straight wins.

Moroccan behemoth Jamal “The Goliath” Ben Saddik (32-7, 26KO) will be a tough #2 seed. The remaining six slots will be randomly selected during a press conference later this year. Perennial contender Jahfarr Wilnis (31-10-1, 8KO) and recent title challenger Guto Inocente (35-9, 17KO) will each be available to be drawn as seed’s #3 and #4.

The pool of heavyweights comprising seeds #5 through #8, also randomly drawn, will include 21-year-old knockout artist Junior “The Juggernaut” Tafa (20-3, 16KO), Tomas “The Giant Slovak” Mozny (20-6-1, 6KO), and two to-be-announced fighters.

In addition to the $100,000 top prize the tournament winner will receive, the runner-up will receive $30,000 and $10,000 will be awarded to each semi-final loser.

Also on the card, light heavyweight Luis Tavares (52-7, 22KO) will return to GLORY after a very successful run outside of the promotion. He will face an unannounced opponent.

The current fight card for GLORY 62 Rotterdam can be found below:

GLORY 62 Rotterdam

Heavyweight Tournament Final Bout: Bout E Winner vs. Bout F Winner

Light Heavyweight Co-Headline Bout: Luis Tavares vs. TBA

Heavyweight Tournament Semifinal Bout F: Bout B Winner vs. Bout D Winner

Heavyweight Tournament Semifinal Bout E: Bout A Winner vs. Bout C Winner

Heavyweight Tournament Quarterfinal Bout D: Seed No. 4 vs. Seed No. 5

Heavyweight Tournament Quarterfinal Bout C: Seed No. 3 vs. Seed No. 6

Heavyweight Tournament Quarterfinal Bout B: Seed No. 2 vs. Seed No. 7

Heavyweight Tournament Quarterfinal Bout A: Seed No. 1 vs. Seed No. 8

The heavyweight tournament seeding is as follows:

Seeding

Seed No. 1: Benjamin Adegbuyi

Seed No. 2: Jamal Ben Saddik

Seed No. 3: Drawn from Pool 1

Seed No. 4: Drawn from Pool 1

Seed No 5: Drawn from Pool 2

Seed No 6: Drawn from Pool 2

Seed No 7: Drawn from Pool 2

Seed No 8: Drawn from Pool 2 Pool 1

Jahfarr Wilnis

Guto Inocente

Pool 2

Junior Tafa

Tomas Mozny

TBA

TBA

Related

View the original article on MMA Sucka: GLORY 62 to feature eight-man, one-night heavyweight tournament