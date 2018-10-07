Las Vegas , United States – 6 October 2018; Dillion Danis following an altercation with Khabib Nurmagomedov during UFC 229 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA. (Photo By Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

Among the fighters tweeting about last night’s mayhem at UFC 229 was former UFC lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos. And he took special aim at Conor McGregor’s friend and teammate, Dillon Danis.

“This guy Dillan Dennis [sic] he is nobody,” dos Anjos tweeted Sunday afternoon. “He just suck Conor’s balls and hide behind him, that’s his job. He never going to make it, be on Conor’s corner is his career highlight.”

Danis did not take kindly to the tweet from “RDA,” and challenged dos Anjos to a non-sanctioned fight.

“Let’s fight then fuck commissions let’s meet up and fight you pussy little bitch you give every fight you no heart rat,” Danis tweeted in response on Sunday evening.

Danis appeared to get into it verbally with UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov after his fourth-round submission win over McGregor at their UFC 229 title fight. Nurmagomedov hopped the Octagon fence and rushed towards Danis, and a brawl ensued. McGregor punched Nurmagomedov’s cousin, Abubakar Nurmagomedov as the two were climbing the cage. Other members of Nurmagomedov’s team, Zubaira Tukhugov and Islam Makhachev, jumped in the cage and attacked McGregor in response.

