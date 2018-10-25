Photo courtesy of @KSW_MMA on Twitter

KSW is continuing to add one impressive matchup after another. The latest addition to this already stacked card is the devastating Polish striker, Gracjan Szadzinski. His opponent for the night will be Polish ground specialist Marian Ziolkowski. KSW 46 is set to showcase live on December 01, 2018 on KSW.TV. The event will take place in Gilwice, Poland.

Gracjan Szadzinski vs. Marian Ziolkowski KSW 46

Szadzinski is a violent striker currently riding a three-fight winning streak. All three of those fights have ended by knockout, two of those in the first round. The 28-year-old Polish striker will look to improve his KSW record to 3-1 and keep marching forward toward the top of the ranks. Six of Szadzinski’s eight victories have come by knockout. Look for Szadzinski to put on the pressure early and look for the kill shot.

Ziolkowski, the longtime PLMMA and Fight Exclusive Night fighter, will make his second appearance in the KSW cage. His first bout in under the KSW lights ended in a loss but to champion Kleber Koike Erbst. 12 of Ziolkowski’s 19 wins are by submission. Look for Ziolkowski to try and avoid the early onslaught of Szadzinski and try and take this fight to the ground.

Follow MMA Sucka for all of your KSW news and any other organization. Also follow up on December 01, 2018 for up to date results of KSW 46 and full reviews.

View the original article on MMA Sucka: Devastating Slugger Added to KSW 46 Card