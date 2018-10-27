Yuki Motoya, RIZIN 12 (© RIZIN FF)

This morning, live from Ota, Tokyo, Japan, DEEP 86 Impact took place at the Ota Ward Gymnasium.

The 16-fight card was topped by three title fights, two of which featured veterans of RIZIN Fighting Federation.

As we’ve made blatantly obvious here on MMASucka, we are all about that RIZIN coverage. So let’s stick with the RIZIN alumni who competed on the DEEP 86 Impact card. Especially considering the fact that two of the night’s feature bouts involved current RIZIN fighters.

Satoru Kitaoka vs. Koji Takeda

In the main event of the night, DEEP Lightweight Champion, and longtime Japanese fan-favorite, Satoru Kitaoka defended his strap against 23-year-old undefeated stud; Koji Takeda.

It was the unorthodox submission attack of Kitaoka vs. the stellar wrestling base and grappling of Takeda. Despite this, the fight played out as a striking match. Both men chose to brawl for the duration of the contest. This ultimately led to Takeda taking the decision, and Kitaoka’s title.

In what was his biggest fight yet, Takeda improves to 8-0 as Kitaoka falls to 41-18-9 and drops his second-straight following the KO loss to Diego Brandao at RIZIN 11.

Yuki Motoya vs. Makoto Kamaya

The co-main event was a battle of promotional mainstays as Yuki Motoya faced Makoto Kamaya with vacant bantamweight gold on the line.

It was a clinic by Motoya as he dominated Kamaya with his stellar striking game, mixing in a few massive takedowns as well. Eventually, Motoya got the takedown and worked his way to mount. As Kamaya attempted to roll out of it, he gave up his back and allowed Motoya to secure the fight-ending rear naked choke.

Yuki Motoya becomes the new DEEP Bantamweight Champion, improving to 22-5 with 1 No Contest. In the past five years, Motoya is a wild 13-1, having only lost to Kyoji Horiguchi via decision in 2017. Since then, he has won four-straight. This includes one RIZIN win, three DEEP wins, and, of course, culminates in this championship. He dominated and submitted another foe at RIZIN 12 previously.

Makoto Kamaya had his two-fight win streak snapped as he falls to 31-17-4.

Yuta Watanabe vs. Koji Shikuwa

You may not remember it, but Yuta “Andre” Watanabe is, in fact, a RIZIN veteran!

Whereas Kitaoka and Motoya have competed in the organization recently, and continue to do so, Watanabe has had one fight in the organization. The Nagaoka native fought for the promotion back in early 2016 at RIZIN FF 1, this was the first straight-up RIZIN show following their debut RIZIN World Grand-Prix double-header in 2015.

It took barely one minute for Hisaki Kato to take him out with a knockout. This morning, Watanabe was thankfully able to completely dominate Koji Shikuwa for a unanimous decision win.

This snapped a four-fight losing skid for Watanabe. The Kato loss was #2 of the four losses.

View the original article on MMA Sucka: DEEP 86 Impact: RIZIN alum go 2-1, including a title win as well as a title loss