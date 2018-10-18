CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – JUNE 07: Carla Esparza interacts with media during the UFC 225 Ultimate Media Day at the United Center on June 7, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Former UFC strawweight champion Carla Esparza is interested in capturing a UFC title in a second weight class.

Esparza took to Instagram on Wednesday to lobby for a UFC atomweight (105 lbs.) division.

Carla Esparza’s Post

“Women’s MMA has come so far these last few years!,” Esparza wrote. “Since November 2012, the UFC has welcomed 4 female divisions!! To make this complete, I think the 105lb ATOMWEIGHT DIVISION needs to be brought in! There are so many exciting match ups to be made in this stacked division, with myself included! If you agree and want to see the UFC welcome the atomweights, please share this post and tag @ufc @danawhite @mickmaynard@seanshelby 👊🏽👊🏽😉 #ufcatomweight”

Among those sharing the post were former Invicta FC atomweight champion Jessica Penne, UFC strawweight Alex Chambers and atomweight prospect Alesha Zappitella.

Atomweights and smaller UFC strawweights have long been calling for their chance to compete in the UFC at their natural weight class. Invicta FC, RIZIN, King of the Cage and Combate all feature atomweight divisions the UFC could draw from.

Would you like to see a UFC atomweight division? And how do you think Esparza would fare at her natural weight?

