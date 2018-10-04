A bout that was expected to take place earlier this year has been re-booked. Caio Machado and Dustin Joynson will square off at BFL 58 for the vacant heavyweight title.

BFL officials told MMASucka.com the news and that they would be fighting for the title that was vacated by Arjan Bhullar.

Machado (1-0-1) fought back to back fights against Jamie Smyth. The first outing was declared a draw after three rounds of action, while the second was a victory. Machado earned the victory, as Smyth was not able to begin the second round.

Joynson (4-0) fought three times in 2017, but has yet to hit the cage floor in 2018. The undefeated heavyweight has finished all four of his opponents within the distance and is feared both on the feet and on the canvas.

BFL 58 goes down on November 17 from the Hard Rock Casino in Coquitlam, British Columbia. There are expected to be a number of title fights on the card, including BFL bantamweight kingpin Cole Smith. Local legend Ken Tran will be making his return to the BFL cage for the first time in seven years as well.

