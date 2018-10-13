Two major BAMMA champions have signed with Cage Warriors.

The 100th event for the European promotion, Cage Warriors, is nearly two months away. In the months leading up to the landmark card, the promotion made waves. Tuesday promotion officials announced the signing of former BAMMA lightweight champion, Rhys McKee. The announcement makes McKee the second former BAMMA champion to join the Cage Warriors roster. In the latter part of September, the promotion announced the signing of Alex Lohore.

Both fighters lost their BAMMA world titles in recent appearances. Lohore lost his belt at BAMMA 34. There he battled Terry Brazier. Brazier defeated the then-champion with a narrow split decision nod. From there, Lohore battled Ion Pascu and suffered the first consecutive losses of his career. Pascu followed the victory by accepting a short-notice bout against Lorenz Larkin at Bellator 207.

Before signing with Cage Warriors, Lohore got back to winning way when he defeated Olli Santalahti at Cage 44 by unanimous decision. The fight marked the first decision victory for Lohore since 2016 when he outscored Josh Collins at UCMMA 48.

The other BAMMA champion, Rhys McKee lost his title in the beginning of the summer at BAMMA Fight Night London. In a stroke of coincidence, after Terry Brazier captured the welterweight title from Lohore, he challenged McKee for the promotions lightweight title. As it turned out, Brazier also defeated McKee and became an active two-division champion for the BAMMA promotion.

Both fighters enter divisions within the Cage Warriors promotion with massive amounts of talent. The lightweight division is home to fighters such as Paddy Pimblett, division champion Soren Bak, Alexander Jacobsen, and Mason Jones. Lohore finds himself in a crowd with Nicolas Dalby, Mehrdad Janzemini, Ross Houston, Adam Proctor and champion Stefano Paterno.

Stay tuned right here at MMASucka for more live streams as well as videos highlighting the top fighters, commentators, coaches, promoters and other names in MMA and combat sports. We also bring you great offers on the latest MMA products and merchandise. You can also subscribe to our YouTube channel for regular updates and all the latest fight news. You can also check out our sister site, at TheFightBuzz.com for the latest from the world of MMA and other combat sports.

Related

View the original article on MMA Sucka: Cage Warriors Sign Two Former BAMMA Champions