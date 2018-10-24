CHONBURI, THAILAND – OCTOBER 11: Buakaw Banchamek of Thailand poses during the K1 World Max Final on October 11, 2014 in Chonburi, Thailand. (Photo by Thananuwat Srirasant/Getty Images)

Muay thai star Buakaw Banchamek is set to return to the ring on November 4, as he faces French upstart Gaeton Dambo in Pattaya, Thailand.

Buakaw is a multi-time K-1 MAX Champion who really made a name for himself in the world of striking arts when he became a star in muay thai. Since turning pro nearly two decades ago, Buakaw has won too many muay thai titles to name. This includes championships in WBC Muay Thai, WMC Muay Thai, Thai Fight, Kunlun Fight, and many more.

At 36-years-old, Buakaw has competed nearly 300 times. At the last All Star Fight in July, Buakaw defeated Michael Krcmar by unanimous decision.

Opposite him, the Frenchman, Gaeton Dambo. Also in July, Dambo’s most recent win came against Vasyl Sorokin. Despite being a relative unknown in the world of combat sports, Dambo has beaten the likes of Pumpanmuang Jenrob, Mohamed Soumah, Nauzet Trujillo, and former WBC Champion Jimmy Vienot.

Also on the card, some muay thai legends in the form of Sudsakorn and Pakorn will compete against international to-be-announced fighters.

