Bellator is back at it on Saturday night, this time for Bellator 208 live at Nassau Coliseum.
The main event will feature a semifinal bout in the Bellator Heavyweight Grand Prix, as Fedor Emelianenko takes on “The American Gangster,” Chael Sonnen. The co-main event features former UFC lightweight champion Benson Henderson, as he takes on Bellator mainstay Saad Awad.
Russian middleweights Alexander Shlemenko and Anatoly Tokov will compete in what could be a passing of the torch fight in Russian MMA. Shlemenko will look to deny Tokov taking the next step. Henry Corrales will take on Andy Main in an important featherweight bout, as the winner will continue to climb the division.
Main Card (Paramount, 9 p.m. ET)
Fedor Emelianenko vs. Chael Sonnen
Benson Henderson vs. Saad Awad
Cheick Kongo vs. Timothy Johnson
Alexander Shlemenko vs. Anatoly Tokov
Henry Corrales vs. Andy Main
Preliminary Card (Bellator.com, 6:30 p.m. ET)
Eric Olsen vs. Jeremy Puglia
Ryan Castro vs. Dennis Buzukja
Mike Diorio vs. Andrews Rodriguez
Christian Medina vs. Zarrukh Adashev
Jennifer Chieng vs. Jessica Ruiz
Shaquan Moore vs. David Meshkhoradze
Sukhrob Aydarbekov vs. Tommy Espinosa
Jerome Mickle vs. Nick Fiore
