Bellator is back at it on Saturday night, this time for Bellator 208 live at Nassau Coliseum.

The main event will feature a semifinal bout in the Bellator Heavyweight Grand Prix, as Fedor Emelianenko takes on “The American Gangster,” Chael Sonnen. The co-main event features former UFC lightweight champion Benson Henderson, as he takes on Bellator mainstay Saad Awad.

Russian middleweights Alexander Shlemenko and Anatoly Tokov will compete in what could be a passing of the torch fight in Russian MMA. Shlemenko will look to deny Tokov taking the next step. Henry Corrales will take on Andy Main in an important featherweight bout, as the winner will continue to climb the division.

Main Card (Paramount, 9 p.m. ET)

Fedor Emelianenko vs. Chael Sonnen

Benson Henderson vs. Saad Awad

Cheick Kongo vs. Timothy Johnson

Alexander Shlemenko vs. Anatoly Tokov

Henry Corrales vs. Andy Main

Preliminary Card (Bellator.com, 6:30 p.m. ET)

Eric Olsen vs. Jeremy Puglia

Ryan Castro vs. Dennis Buzukja

Mike Diorio vs. Andrews Rodriguez

Christian Medina vs. Zarrukh Adashev

Jennifer Chieng vs. Jessica Ruiz

Shaquan Moore vs. David Meshkhoradze

Sukhrob Aydarbekov vs. Tommy Espinosa

Jerome Mickle vs. Nick Fiore

