Bellator 207 goes down in a matter of hours. Live on Paramount Network, Bellator returns to Mohegan Sun Resort and Casino in Uncasville, Connecticut in continuation of their Heavyweight Grand Prix. Light heavyweight champion, Ryan Bader meets Matt Mitrione in the main event as the two compete for a spot in the Grand Prix finals.

Weigh-ins for the event concluded Thursday. Each and every main card fighter showed up on time and on weight. The same could not be said for the preliminary part of the card. Connecticut fighter, Mike Kimbel missed by a narrow 0.5 lbs. At the scales. In accordance with missing weight, Kimbel sacrifices an undisclosed portion of his purse to his opponent.

Reigning light heavyweight champion, Ryan Bader weighed in at 229.5 pounds. Mitrione came in at 255 pounds. While Bader came in 4.4 pounds heavier than his quarterfinal matchup against King Mo, he is still outweighed by 25.5 pounds. For comparison, King Mo tipped the scales at 217.4 for Bellator 199.

The preliminary card of Bellator 207 includes a ripe picking of talented New England fighters. Athletes such as Sean Lally, Pat Casey, Lisa Blaine, Sarah Click, Kemran Lachinov, Kastroit Xhema, Mike Kimbel and Tim Caron represent the culmination of the northeastern states.

Competitors like Sean Lally look to make a big splash in his second major opportunity. The Sityodtong product competed on week 1 of Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series. Unfortunately, Lally lost in the third round of his contest and left Vegas without a contract. New Hampshire’s Tim Caron is in a similar position. He too competed on DWTNCS, and also fell short of victory. Although Caron did not earn a contract, he was not stamped with a loss to his record.

Removed from the card altogether was talented Connecticut fighter and Armed Forces veteran Alex Ortiz. He was removed from the card due to complications with his medicals.

Main Card (Paramount, DAZN 9 pm ET)

Matt Mitrione (255) vs. Ryan Bader (229.5)

Sergei Kharitonov (265) vs. Roy Nelson (263.75)

Lorenz Larkin (171) vs. Ion Pascu (169.5)

Corey Browning (155) vs. Kevin Ferguson Jr. (154.75)

Carrington Banks (154.75) vs. Mandel Nallo (156)

Preliminary Card (Online, 7 pm ET)

Kemran Lachinov (174.5) vs. Sean Lally (174) = 175-pound catchweight

Tim Caron (184.5) vs. Vinicius de Jesus (186)

Janay Harding (145) vs. Sinead Kavanagh (145)

Andre Fialho (177) vs. Javier Torres (176) = 177-pound catchweight

Sarah Click (125) vs. Kristi Lopez (125)

Mike Kimbel (136.5)* vs. Alex Potts (135.75)

Alexandra Ballou (125.5) vs. Lisa Blaine (125.25)

Pat Casey (170.75) vs. Kastriot Xhema (171)

*missed weight

