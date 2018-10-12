Ryan Bader has emerged as the favorite to win Bellator’s heavyweight tournament.

Bellator returns to Connecticut and Mohegan Sun Arena for Bellator 207. The organization brings another round of the Heavyweight Grand Prix. Matt Mitrione also returns to Connecticut with the promotion, competing for the second consecutive time at Mohegan Sun Resort and Casino as he looks to punch his ticket to the finals when he takes on light heavyweight champion, Ryan Bader.

The card is stacked with New England talent as well as promotional talent. 10 of the 26 fighters competing hail from New England while the rest of the card ranges from Australia to Ireland.

On the preliminary card, Mike Kimbel makes his second appearance for the promotion as he takes on Alex Potts. Kimbel from Waterbury, Connecticut earned a spectatular knockout in his pro debut at Bellator 194. Also on the preliminary card Tim Caron of New Hampshire, Boston’s Sean Lally, and Connecticuts Kemran Lachinov.

A battle between prospects starts off the main card. Hot prospect Carrington Banks takes on the undefeated Mandel Nallo. Nallo is an impressive finisher. Each of his professional victories came by way of stoppage. Banks comes into the matchup following the first loss of his professional career. Baby Slice is scheduled as the second fight on the main card. He takes on Corey Browning of Tennessee.

Matt Mitrione vs. Ryan Bader

Roy Nelson vs. Sergei Kharitonov

Lorenz Larkin vs. Ion Pascu

Kevin Ferguson Jr. vs. Corey Browning

Carrington Banks vs. Mandel Nallo

Kemran Lachinov vs. Sean Lally

Tim Caron vs. Vinicius de Jesus

Sinead Kavanagh vs. Janay Harding

Andre Fialho vs. Javier Torres

Kristi Lopez vs. Sarah Click

Mike Kimbel def. Alex Potts via KO (hammer fist) at 0:06 of round 1

Alexandra Ballou def. Lisa Blaine via TKO (punches) at 3:28 of round 3

Pat Casey def. Kastriot Xhema via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26, 30-26)

