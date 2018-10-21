(Photo courtesy of @thewebb83 on Instagram)

This is the second part of a two-part series highlighting Louisiana MMA star Thomas Webb and his amazing fight team, TWebb MMA. On Friday, October 26, 2018, for Bayou Fighting Championship: Capitol City Fight Night a large portion of the team will battle. The second part of this series will highlight those fighters set to represent TWebb MMA. Click here to see Part I which covers Thomas Webb.

TWebb MMA

American Top Team, Alliance MMA, Team Alpha Male, American Kickboxing Academy. What do all of these MMA fight teams have in common? All have an amazing stable of fighters but all also have the right leadership and trainers in place. TWebb MMA, based out of Baton Rouge, has all of the characteristics you need in a young fight team to become world-known.

Beat-2-Sleep Boxing Gym: The Home of TWebb MMA

The team currently works out of the well-known Beat-2-Sleep Boxing Gym in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. The gym is head coached and owned by LJ Morvant. Morvant’s hottest boxing star at this time is The Contender Season 5 boxer Eric Walker Sr. So far Walker is 2-0 on the show.

Beat-2-Sleep began it’s dedicated fight team in August 2016 but has been around since 2006. Coach Morvant has had many of the best boxers and MMA strikers in the area come through his gym for his hard work and dedicated training.

Aside for Webb, four of his guys will be competing at Capitol City Fight Night on October 26, 2018, in Baton Rouge. Below you will see an introduction to each fighter. The rise begins for many of these upcoming stars in just a short week’s time.

Jake Foster: Well Traveled, Well Trained

Jake Foster has a very bright future and all the potential in the world. Foster’s introduction into the world of MMA came as it does for many, through wrestling. He was a high school wrestler at Calvary Baptist Academy in Shreveport, LA. While attending Calvary Baptist, he represented his team in the LHSAA wrestling tournament on multiple occasions. “I got into MMA when I was 17. I just got done wrestling in high school and decided not to compete in college wrestling,” Foster told MMASucka. “A huge itch was still there to do some type of competition. At the time, The WEC had just added the lower weight classes, so I started going to a little gym down the road and it’s been history ever since.”

Foster began to seriously train at Karate Mafia in Shreveport, home of UFC flyweight Andrea “KGB” Lee. “I’ve had the pleasure of being surrounded by many great coaches and fighters in this game; gotten to train with many UFC/Bellator/LFA Fighters,” Foster stated to MMASucka. “The one that sticks out more than anyone is Kendrik Williams.” Williams is an absolutely devastating striker with a couple appearances under the LFA Banner. “He [Williams] was my old striking coach when I was in Shreveport training at Karate Mafia. He pushed me more than anyone has ever had. he also helped me conquer the mental game of fighting. I have lessons I’ve learned from him that I will keep with me even once I decide to hang the gloves up.”

Continued Evolution

TWebb MMA has been the next step in the evolution of Foster’s MMA career. The team at TWebb’s is great. I got referred to TWebb MMA from a friend down here. Showed up the first night and the practice was so intense I got sick, which is unusual for me,” Foster stated. “Thomas [Webb] clicks well with his fighters and pushes us. He brings us all over to cross train and pushes us to our limits and then some. Everyone on our team is on the same page mentally.”

After a heartbreaking defeat at Battle of New Orleans #29, Foster will look to rebound to march his way back up into title contention. Foster is destined to always give it is all and put on a show regardless of the outcome. “The fans can expect nothing short of fireworks and exciting fights. I got matched up with a talented opponent who should make for an exciting matchup,” Foster told MMASucka. Foster is scheduled to face another very talented South Louisiana fighters in Logan Speyrer. “Anyone getting a ticket will be getting their money’s worth out of it!”

Larry Bradford: TWebb MMA’s Ground Assassin

Larry Bradford is relatively new to the world of MMA, beginning his training about a year and a half ago around the beginning of 2017. Bradford does have over three years of grappling experience winning multiple medals and tournaments in the world of Jiu-Jitsu. Most recently, Bradford was victorious at the 2018 IBJJF Las Vegas Summer International Open 2018 claiming the gold medal in the blue belt in Super-Heavy division. “I had a lot of free time on my hands before martial arts and I felt like I was wasting my athletic ability just working 9-5 and going home,” Bradford told MMASucka. “So I got into martial arts to keep that competitive fire going after knowing there was no pro ball or anything for me.”

Bradford was a huge supporter of TWebb MMA and regional MMA action before even ever becoming apart of the team. “I would go to their shows [TWebb MMA] and buy tickets, sit ringside, and want to be just like them,” Bradford stated to MMASucka. “Short time later I’m where I wanted to be as of now.” As Bradford makes his second venture into the cage look for his comfort level to increase and exhibit his dominant skill set. Look for Bradford to show off his amazing ground skills and get a check in the win column, if the fight ends up on the mat.

Nakie Brown: Wrestling Phenom Begins MMA Ascension

Nakie Brown will step into the cage for his MMA debut at Capitol City Fight Night on October 26, 2018. This will be, by far, not Brown’s first time competing under bright lights. Brown just this year, was the 2018 LHSAA state runner-up in wrestling representing St. Amant High School. “I started training for MMA in April and got into MMA because it was something I always wanted to do. I wrestled for six years and that pushed me more toward it!” Brown told MMASucka. Brown completed his senior year at St. Amant High School with 59 victories for the year and just one shy of the state championship.

Brown has taken to MMA with a very serious drive. As you can see on his Instagram, he works on his boxing with very well-respected Beat-2-Sleep coach LJ Morvant and has even been able to train with UFC featherweight fighter Kurt Holobaugh. There is no doubt the wrestling game will be there for Brown. Many would argue a wrestling background leads to the most success in MMA. But Brown understands the first “M” in MMA stands for mixed. He is training hard on all aspects of the game. He feels TWebb MMA is a great spot for him to improve his game. “The team is awesome. Everyone gets along and we have a high level of competition. We’re competitive and always pushing each other to do better.”

So what can we expect from Brown’s debut into MMA? “They can expect a high, intense battle using my wrestling and boxing backgrounds to get the KO,” Brown told MMASucka. With such an accomplished wrestling career, including representing Team Louisiana at the 2016 USAW Junior Duals, and his young age, look for this to just be the beginning for Brown.

Haiden Parish: Gold in Sight

Haiden Parish will have the biggest night of his early MMA career at Capitol City Fight Night. The BFC featherweight championship will be on the line as Parish takes on Tyrek Malveaux. Parish is coming off of a first-round submission victory over Damon Cooley. He claimed his victory at Battle of New Orleans 28 in June 2018.

“I started about two years ago and what me into MMA, I just loved competing in football and fitness. I wanted to continue competing after so it brought me to MMA,” Parish told MMASucka. Parish feels he has an amazing support system with his friends and teammates at TWebb MMA. “Our team is dedicated and some of the hardest working people I’ve seen. You can definitely count on some good fights. My friends and my coaches supporting and motivating me when I feel like I can’t go anymore. They bring out the most in me,” Parish stated. Parish feels regardless of the outcome, the fans are in for a war. “When the door closes, hey, we are two athletes and hard working fighters. It’s going to be a good one!”

Make sure to follow MMASucka for all of your Louisiana regional MMA action including previews, reviews, and live cageside results as the bouts conclude. Bayou Fighting Championship: Capitol City Fight Night will take place Friday, October 26, 2018, from the Premiere Soccer Center in St. Gabriel, Louisiana. Visit BFC here to get your tickets for an amazing night of action!

Related

View the original article on MMA Sucka: Bayou Fighting Championship: Meet TWebb MMA Part II