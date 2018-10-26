Bayou Fighting Championship: Capitol City Fight Night is set for action Friday, October 26, 2018, from the Premiere Indoor Soccer Center in St. Gabriel, Louisiana. The main event for the evening with feature head coach of TWebb MMA, Thomas Webb, as he goes for the vacant BFC Capitol City Fight Night lightweight title against Bloodline MMA’s, Rey Trujillo. Live Capitol City Fight Night results are listed below. Keep an eye on MMA Sucka for a full review article after the event concludes.

Capitol City Fight Night Results

Thomas Webb (13-6, TWEBBMMA) vs Rey Trujillo (24-22, Bloodline MMA)

Josh Davila (7-16, Gracie United) vs Warren Stewart (7-19, Bloodline MMA)

AMATEUR CARD

Haiden Parish (1-0, TWEBB) vs Tyrek Malveaux (5-2, GLADIATORS)

AJ Fletcher (4-3, GLADIATORS) vs Keith Smith (0-0, Bloodline MMA)

Austin Gary (0-0, GLADIATORS) vs Jonathon King (1-1, GU Amite)

Chris Crosby (0-0, SoulFighters) vs Jesse Henry (1-2, Killer Bees Shreveport)

Cody Suggs (0-0, Bloodline MMA) vs Tyson Labit (3-3, GLADIATORS)

Jake Foster (4-4, TWEBB) vs Logan Speyrer (1-0, Team Juggernaut)

Sarah Davila (0-2, Gracie United) vs Mattie Madison (0-0, Killer Bees Shreveport)

Nick Brown (0-0, TWEBB) vs Edward Gonzalez (0-2, Bloodline MMA)

Eddie Easterling (0-0, Independent) vs Mike Bruno (4-3, GLADIATORS)

Darence Dewayne Brooks (0-0, Gracie United) vs Gerald Davis (0-0, Bloodline MMA)

Larry Bradford (0-1, TWEBB) vs Cody Turner (0-0, Headkicks MMA)

Zachary Henry (0-0, Headkicks) vs Tyler Miller (0-0, Gracie United)

David Billiot (0-0, Independent) vs Nick Boudreaux (1-2, GLADIATORS)

Related

View the original article on MMA Sucka: Bayou Fighting Championship: Capitol City Fight Night Results