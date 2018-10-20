Bare Knuckle FC 3: The Takeover results below.

Back in August, Bare Knuckle fighting Championships returned with their second show dubbed “A New Era.” Well, the bare-knuckle organization returns to Biloxi, Mississippi with their third offering.

Headlined by the Finals of the Heavyweight Tournament to determine an inaugural champion, the show also features some mixed martial arts veterans. As the Heavyweight Tournament comes to a close, Bare Knuckle FC 3 will feature the beginning of a Lightweight Tournament as the Quarter-Finals take place.

Check out the pay-per-view courtesy of FiteTV below, as well as the full card. This will be updated live as the event takes place.

Sam Shewmaker vs. vs. Arnold Adams

Kendall Grove vs. Marcel Stamps

Johnny Bedford vs. Keith Richardson

Dillard Pegg vs. Rusty Crowder

Joe Riggs vs. Brock Weaver

Abdiel Velazquez vs. Shawn West

Reggie Barnett Jr. vs. Clayton Reynolds

Travis Thompson vs. Matt Murphy

Christine Ferea vs. Jennifer Tate

Harris Stephenson vs. Elvin Britto

Aaron Brink vs. Mike Bissett

Heavyweight Tournament Championship

Lightweight Tournament Quarter-Finals

