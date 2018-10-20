Bare Knuckle FC 3: The Takeover results below.
Back in August, Bare Knuckle fighting Championships returned with their second show dubbed “A New Era.” Well, the bare-knuckle organization returns to Biloxi, Mississippi with their third offering.
Headlined by the Finals of the Heavyweight Tournament to determine an inaugural champion, the show also features some mixed martial arts veterans. As the Heavyweight Tournament comes to a close, Bare Knuckle FC 3 will feature the beginning of a Lightweight Tournament as the Quarter-Finals take place.
Check out the pay-per-view courtesy of FiteTV below, as well as the full card. This will be updated live as the event takes place.
Sam Shewmaker vs. vs. Arnold Adams
Kendall Grove vs. Marcel Stamps
Johnny Bedford vs. Keith Richardson
Dillard Pegg vs. Rusty Crowder
Joe Riggs vs. Brock Weaver
Abdiel Velazquez vs. Shawn West
Reggie Barnett Jr. vs. Clayton Reynolds
Travis Thompson vs. Matt Murphy
Christine Ferea vs. Jennifer Tate
Harris Stephenson vs. Elvin Britto
Aaron Brink vs. Mike Bissett
Heavyweight Tournament Championship
Lightweight Tournament Quarter-Finals
View the original article on MMA Sucka: Bare Knuckle FC 3: The Takeover – Results